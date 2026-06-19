Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Fox Corporation Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Online movie streaming young man watching on mobile phone by Thapana_Studio via Adobe Stock
Online movie streaming young man watching on mobile phone by Thapana_Studio via Adobe Stock

New York-based Fox Corporation (FOX) operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $19.6 billion, the company operates in four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot, and broadcasts through channels such as FOX News, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” FOX fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the entertainment industry.          

Despite its strength, FOX stock slipped 31.1% from its 52-week high of $68.18, reached on Jan. 6. The stock is down 10% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.5% rise during the same time frame.    

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, FOX has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has declined 6.5% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX has delivered a 25.4% return over the same period.         

FOX has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since this month.

www.barchart.com

On Jun. 15, FOX stock declined 15.2% following the company’s announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Roku for $160.00 per share, in a combination of cash and FOX Class A common stock, valuing Roku, Inc. (ROKU) at approximately $22 billion in enterprise value. However, the news of this acquisition did not sit well with investors, leading to a steep decline in the stock that day.

When stacked against its peer, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV), FOX has underperformed. Over the past year, LYV stock has grown 15.5%.     

Wall Street currently has a moderately bullish view of the stock. Among the 14 analysts tracking FOX, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $68.69 offers a 46.3% upside potential from current prices.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ROKU 138.07 +0.78 +0.57%
Roku Inc
$SPX 7,500.58 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
LYV 171.24 -0.28 -0.16%
Live Nation Entertainment
FOX 46.95 +0.22 +0.47%
Fox Corp Cl B

Most Popular News

A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 1
SpaceX Just Had the Biggest IPO Ever. Here’s How to Get Paid From the Frenzy.
Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 2
Sandisk Stock Is the Most Overbought Stock in History
AI chip by 3Dsss via Shutterstock 3
Marvell Stock Soars 228% This Year. Data Center Momentum Is Still Hot, But Future Upside May Be Limited.
An awning for RTX by Florence Piot via Adobe Stock 4
RTX Stock Has Carved Out a New Price Floor and Is Headed Higher. The Chart Says More Gains Are Likely in Store.
Cows eating hay in a farm cowshed by Matthias Bockel via Pixabay 5
The Cows of Wrath: Here’s What Corn, Cattle, and Quantified Data Are Telling Us About a US Farm Crisis
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.