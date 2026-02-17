What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for BXP Stock?

Boston, Massachusetts-based BXP, Inc. (BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $9.7 billion, the company is mainly concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. Its portfolio totals approximately 52.6 million square feet across 179 properties, including 8 under construction.
Shares of BXP have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BXP stock has declined 13.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 11.8%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 8.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal decline.
Narrowing the focus, BXP stock has also underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3% rise over the past 52 weeks.
On Jan. 28, BXP shares dropped 1.6% following the company’s release of its disappointing Q4 2025 earnings. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $877.1 million for the quarter, with its adjusted revenue being $809.2 million, which came below the consensus estimates. Moreover, its AFFO amounted to $1.76, also missing Wall Street's projections.
For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect BXP's EPS to drop 99.3% year-over-year to $7. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.
BXP stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 “Strong Buys” and 12 “Holds.”
On Feb. 3, Citi analyst Nicholas Joseph maintained a “Hold” rating for BXP stock and lowered its price target from $70 to $68.
The mean price target of $76.10 indicates a 23.8% premium to BXP’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $87 suggests a 41.5% potential upside.
On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.