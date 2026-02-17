What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for BXP Stock?

Boston, Massachusetts-based BXP, Inc. (BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $9.7 billion, the company is mainly concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. Its portfolio totals approximately 52.6 million square feet across 179 properties, including 8 under construction.

Shares of BXP have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BXP stock has declined 13.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 11.8%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 8.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal decline.

Narrowing the focus, BXP stock has also underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Jan. 28, BXP shares dropped 1.6% following the company’s release of its disappointing Q4 2025 earnings. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $877.1 million for the quarter, with its adjusted revenue being $809.2 million, which came below the consensus estimates. Moreover, its AFFO amounted to $1.76, also missing Wall Street's projections.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect BXP's EPS to drop 99.3% year-over-year to $7. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

BXP stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 “Strong Buys” and 12 “Holds.”

On Feb. 3, Citi analyst Nicholas Joseph maintained a “Hold” rating for BXP stock and lowered its price target from $70 to $68.

The mean price target of $76.10 indicates a 23.8% premium to BXP’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $87 suggests a 41.5% potential upside.