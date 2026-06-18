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Is Everest Group Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Woman holding chart of prices by Vetkit via iStock
Woman holding chart of prices by Vetkit via iStock

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) specializes in property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions designed to manage complex, large-scale risk. It is valued at a market cap of $13.4 billion

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and EG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - reinsurance industry. Backed by a high-grade investment portfolio exceeding $45 billion, the company writes multi-billion-dollar policy volumes across crucial protective spaces, including property catastrophe, environmental liability, maritime cargo, financial lines, and specialized aerospace risk.

The company had dipped 9% from its 52-week high of $368.29, reached on Oct. 8, 2025. Shares of EG have gained 5% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX19.1% uptick during the same time frame. 

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In the longer term, EG has gained marginally over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX’s 34.9% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of EG are down 1.1%, compared to NASX’s 13.5% rise. 

To confirm its bearish trend, EG has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late May. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since mid-June. 

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On Apr. 30, EG shares gained 3.7% following its mixed Q1 2026 earnings release. Its revenue declined 4.6% year over year to $4.1 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $16.08, exceeding Wall Street’s forecasts and highlighting the company’s ability to maintain strong profitability despite softer top-line performance.

EG has also underperformed its peer, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), which has gained 7.3% over the past 52 weeks and 3.1% on a YTD basis. 

Despite EG’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $385.25 suggests a 15.1% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EG 334.60 -2.92 -0.87%
Everest Re Group
$NASX 26,435.16 +413.50 +1.59%
Nasdaq Composite
RGA 209.66 -2.17 -1.02%
Reinsurance Group of America Inc

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