Is Everest Group Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Everest Group, Ltd. ( EG ) specializes in property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions designed to manage complex, large-scale risk. It is valued at a market cap of $13.4 billion .

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and EG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - reinsurance industry. Backed by a high-grade investment portfolio exceeding $45 billion, the company writes multi-billion-dollar policy volumes across crucial protective spaces, including property catastrophe, environmental liability, maritime cargo, financial lines, and specialized aerospace risk.

The company had dipped 9% from its 52-week high of $368.29 , reached on Oct. 8, 2025. Shares of EG have gained 5% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 19.1% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, EG has gained marginally over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX’s 34.9% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of EG are down 1.1%, compared to NASX’s 13.5% rise.

To confirm its bearish trend, EG has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late May. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since mid-June.

On Apr. 30, EG shares gained 3.7% following its mixed Q1 2026 earnings release. Its revenue declined 4.6% year over year to $4.1 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $16.08, exceeding Wall Street’s forecasts and highlighting the company’s ability to maintain strong profitability despite softer top-line performance.

EG has also underperformed its peer, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated ( RGA ), which has gained 7.3% over the past 52 weeks and 3.1% on a YTD basis.