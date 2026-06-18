Is Essex Property Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $16.1 billion, Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) is a leading residential real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops, and manages apartment communities across high-demand West Coast markets in the United States. The California-based company generates revenue primarily through rental income from apartment properties and also benefits from property development and redevelopment projects.
Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks,” and ESS fits right into that category.
The stock touched its 52-week high of $294.09 on July 23, 2025, and is currently trading 6.7% below that peak. ESS stock has surged 9.3% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 15.8% rise over the same time frame.
The stock has declined 3.2% over the past 52 weeks and gained 4.9% on a YTD basis, while NASX delivered 33.3% returns over the past year and 12% rise in 2026.
ESS has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since April, indicating an uptrend.
On May 14, ESS announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.59 per common share, which will be paid on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026.
When stacked against its peer, Equity Residential (EQR) has declined 6% over the past year, underperforming ESS stock.
Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $285.52 suggests a 4.1% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.