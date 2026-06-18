Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Essex Property Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
New luxury multistorey apartment community near Dallas Texas by trongnguyen via Adobe Stock
New luxury multistorey apartment community near Dallas Texas by trongnguyen via Adobe Stock

Valued at a market cap of $16.1 billion, Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) is a leading residential real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops, and manages apartment communities across high-demand West Coast markets in the United States. The California-based company generates revenue primarily through rental income from apartment properties and also benefits from property development and redevelopment projects. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks,” and ESS fits right into that category. 

The stock touched its 52-week high of $294.09 on July 23, 2025, and is currently trading 6.7% below that peak. ESS stock has surged 9.3% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX15.8% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

The stock has declined 3.2% over the past 52 weeks and gained 4.9% on a YTD basis, while NASX delivered 33.3% returns over the past year and 12% rise in 2026.  

ESS has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since April, indicating an uptrend. 

www.barchart.com

On May 14, ESS announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.59 per common share, which will be paid on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

When stacked against its peer, Equity Residential (EQR) has declined 6% over the past year, underperforming ESS stock.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $285.52 suggests a 4.1% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,284.47 +262.81 +1.01%
Nasdaq Composite
ESS 276.73 +2.33 +0.85%
Essex Property Trust
EQR 64.96 +0.33 +0.51%
Equity Residential

Most Popular News

AI chip by 3Dsss via Shutterstock 1
Marvell Stock Soars 228% This Year. Data Center Momentum Is Still Hot, But Future Upside May Be Limited.
Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 2
Sandisk Stock Is the Most Overbought Stock in History
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 3
SpaceX Just Had the Biggest IPO Ever. Here’s How to Get Paid From the Frenzy.
An awning for RTX by Florence Piot via Adobe Stock 4
RTX Stock Has Carved Out a New Price Floor and Is Headed Higher. The Chart Says More Gains Are Likely in Store.
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Nasdaq Futures Climb as Chip Stocks Rebound Ahead of First Fed Decision Under Warsh
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.