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How Is NRG Energy's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utility Stocks

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Electric substation at dusk by Jose Luis Stephens via Adobe Stock
Electric substation at dusk by Jose Luis Stephens via Adobe Stock

Houston, Texas-based NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is an energy and home services company operating in the United States and Canada. The company is valued at $27.9 billion and operates through the Texas, East, West/Other, Vivint Smart Home, and Corporate Activities segments. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” NRG fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the independent power producers industry.     

However, the stock currently trades 29.8% below its 52-week high of $189.96 recorded on Feb. 25. NRG has declined 13.8% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU4.8% fall during the same time frame.     

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In the longer term, NRG has delivered a similar performance. The stock has declined 12.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 11.7% surge of XLU over the same period.   

NRG has been trading mostly below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since April.

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On May 6, NRG stock declined 4.3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $10.3 billion, rising 19.5% from the prior year’s same quarter. However, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.49 and missed Wall Street’s estimates. NRG expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.90 to $9.90 per share. 

When stacked against its rival, Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) has surged 44.1% over the past year, rallying NRG. 

Wall Street currently has a highly bullish view of the stock. Among the 22 analysts tracking NRG, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $209.43 indicates a 56.2% upside to its current price.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 44.81 -0.25 -0.55%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
NRG 134.45 +2.35 +1.78%
NRG Energy
TLN 420.22 +13.71 +3.37%
Talen Energy Corporation

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