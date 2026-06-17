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What to Know as Mobileye Stock Announces Robotaxi Expansion Plans

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cars lined up by Dylan McLeod via Unsplash
Cars lined up by Dylan McLeod via Unsplash

Mobileye (MBLY) stock inched higher on June 16 after the company announced plans of launching its own vertically integrated autonomous ride-hailing business. In its press release, the self-driving technology specialist said it will deploy an initial fleet of 100 fully driverless robotaxis in a major, unnamed U.S. city in 2027. 

If this initial rollout proves successful, MBLY aims to scale its driverless fleet aggressively to about 17,000 vehicles over the following five years. 

Mobileye shares have been in a sharp uptrend in recent months, currently up nearly 50% versus their March low. 

www.barchart.com

What We Know About Mobileye’s Upcoming Robotaxi Launch

MBLY has operated mostly as a supplier of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to several automakers for over two decades. 

This new initiative marks a bold strategic evolution; by creating a fully integrated robotaxi business, Mobileye is moving directly into the consumer ride-hailing value chain. 

The company will blend its proprietary Mobileye Drive autonomous system with digital mapping, routing, and passenger-facing infrastructure of its Moovit subsidiary. 

Instead of manufacturing its own cars, MBLY will partner with external vehicle platforms and fleet managers, allowing it to scale up without absorbing all the overhead of heavy manufacturing.

Significance of the Robotaxi Rollout for MBLY Shares

The announcement is largely bullish for MBLY shares, given it unlocks direct access for the Nasdaq-listed firm to the lucrative autonomous mobility-as-a-service market. 

Transitioning to a fleet operator will enable Mobileye to capture a continuous stream of ride-hailing revenue rather than relying solely on one-off hardware and software chip sales to automakers.

Crucially, management emphasized that this direct-to-consumer pilot will run alongside its existing business, acting as a live, real-world showcase to accelerate global adoption of its technology.

By capturing operational data directly from US streets, MBLY can refine its software faster, giving it a powerful edge against rivals like Waymo and Tesla (TSLA).

Mobileye Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Investors should also note that Wall Street analysts remain bullish on MBLY stock for the next 12 months.  

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Mobileye Global sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of $13.17 indicating potential upside of more than 35% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TSLA 398.77 -5.89 -1.46%
Tesla Inc
MBLY 8.97 -0.65 -6.76%
Mobileye Global Inc Cl A

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