Is Align Technology Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $12.9 billion , Align Technology, Inc. ( ALGN ) is a global medical device company that develops innovative orthodontic and digital dentistry solutions, serving customers in the United States, Switzerland, and other international markets. The company is best known for its Invisalign clear aligner system, Vivera retainers, and a range of orthodontic products designed for patients of different age groups and treatment needs.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Align Technology fits this criterion perfectly. In addition, Align Technology offers advanced digital dentistry solutions through its iTero intraoral scanners, exocad CAD/CAM software, and cloud-based services that support diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient care.

Shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company have slipped 13.8% from its 52-week high of $208.30 . ALGN stock has risen 5.9% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 10.7% return over the same time frame.

Longer term, shares of Align Technology have declined 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI's 23.2% increase over the same time frame. However, the stock is up nearly 15% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI's 8.2% gain.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late November 2025.

Align Technology delivered strong Q1 2026 results on Apr. 29, reporting adjusted EPS of $2.58 and revenue of $1.04 billion, exceeding the consensus estimate, driven by solid demand for its Invisalign clear aligners. The company also announced a new $200 million share repurchase program. In addition, Align reaffirmed its full-year outlook for 3% - 4% revenue growth and mid-single-digit Clear Aligner volume growth. However, the stock fell 1.3% the next day.

In comparison, rival Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) has lagged behind ALGN stock. ISRG stock has dipped 26.4% on a YTD basis and 19.7% over the past 52 weeks.