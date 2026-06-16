Corn Closes Mixed with New Crop Strength

Corn futures rounded out the Tuesday session on a mixed note, with front months down ¼ to 1 ¾ cents and new crop contracts up ¾ to 2 ¾ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 1/2 cents at $3.83 3/4.

Weekly Crop Progress data from after the close on Monday showed 94% of the US corn crop emerged by June 14, 1% above the 5-year average. US condition ratings were 68% in good to excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week. The Brugler500 index was up 1 point on higher excellent ratings to 373. Improvement was noted in OH (+21), SD (+14), IN (+7), and MN (+4), with deteriorating conditions in IA (-9), MO (-7), NE (-10), and ND (-2).

The forecast continues to see precipitation over a majority of the US growing region, with at least an inch expected in much of the Western Corn Belt. Moving east and south, rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are seen from eastern NE to western PA and southern areas of MN/WI/MI to the Gulf.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday with traders looking for ethanol output to improve for the week ending on Friday after being steady last week.

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.13 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.83 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.22 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.42 1/2, up 3/4 cent,