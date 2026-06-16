CVNA Stock Alert: What to Know as Carvana Expands Into New Vehicles

Investors are cheering Carvana (CVNA) stock on June 16 after the e-commerce automotive retailer announced an aggressive expansion into the new vehicle market.
After quietly piloting at a single location, CVNA recently acquired a network of seven physical Stellantis (STLA) dealerships, integrating brands such as Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler into its digital pipeline.
The disclosure provides a much-needed breather for Carvana shares, which remain down more than 10% since the start of this year.
Carvana Stock Is Penetrating a Multi-Billion-Dollar Frontier
CVNA shares are extending gains this morning, mostly because the company’s foray into the brand-new car segment opens up a huge, super lucrative revenue stream that may attract a higher multiple.
By implementing its signature, hassle-free digital playbook, complete with transparent pricing and entirely remote transactions, the company is eliminating the traditional, high-friction dealership experience that consumers widely dislike.
And the proof is already in the numbers: under Carvana’s operational management, monthly sales at its initial pilot location exploded from a modest 40 vehicles to an exciting 350 vehicles.
This kind of throughput is rare for a new-car franchise, reinforcing that Carvana can capture market share in the new-vehicle space just as efficiently as it did with used cars.
CVNA Now Better Positioned to Achieve EBITDA Margin Target
Crucially, by cross-utilizing its huge, pre-existing nationwide logistics network, inspection centers, and proprietary appraisal technology, CVNA can scale its new car business with minimal overhead.
The company is coming off a powerhouse Q1 featuring $6.43 billion in revenue and $405 million in net income — and introducing brand-new inventory materially boosts its monetization potential per transaction.
It allows management to capture premium trade-ins, upsell highly profitable financing options, and leverage fixed structural assets across more retail units.
All in all, Carvana stock appears compelling as this structural shift paves a very clear path toward the company’s commitment to achieving 13.5% adjusted EBITDA margin.
Wall Street Remains Bullish on CVNA Shares for the Next 12 Months
Investors should also note that Wall Street firms — even before the aforementioned announcement — were bullish on CVNA stock for the remainder of 2026.
The consensus rating on Carvana sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $94 indicating potential upside of nearly 35% from here.
On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.