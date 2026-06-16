CVNA Stock Alert: What to Know as Carvana Expands Into New Vehicles

A close-up shot of a Carvana building by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

Investors are cheering Carvana (CVNA) stock on June 16 after the e-commerce automotive retailer announced an aggressive expansion into the new vehicle market.

After quietly piloting at a single location, CVNA recently acquired a network of seven physical Stellantis (STLA) dealerships, integrating brands such as Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler into its digital pipeline.

The disclosure provides a much-needed breather for Carvana shares, which remain down more than 10% since the start of this year.

Carvana Stock Is Penetrating a Multi-Billion-Dollar Frontier

CVNA shares are extending gains this morning, mostly because the company’s foray into the brand-new car segment opens up a huge, super lucrative revenue stream that may attract a higher multiple.

By implementing its signature, hassle-free digital playbook, complete with transparent pricing and entirely remote transactions, the company is eliminating the traditional, high-friction dealership experience that consumers widely dislike.

And the proof is already in the numbers: under Carvana’s operational management, monthly sales at its initial pilot location exploded from a modest 40 vehicles to an exciting 350 vehicles.

This kind of throughput is rare for a new-car franchise, reinforcing that Carvana can capture market share in the new-vehicle space just as efficiently as it did with used cars.

CVNA Now Better Positioned to Achieve EBITDA Margin Target

Crucially, by cross-utilizing its huge, pre-existing nationwide logistics network, inspection centers, and proprietary appraisal technology, CVNA can scale its new car business with minimal overhead.

The company is coming off a powerhouse Q1 featuring $6.43 billion in revenue and $405 million in net income — and introducing brand-new inventory materially boosts its monetization potential per transaction.

It allows management to capture premium trade-ins, upsell highly profitable financing options, and leverage fixed structural assets across more retail units.

All in all, Carvana stock appears compelling as this structural shift paves a very clear path toward the company’s commitment to achieving 13.5% adjusted EBITDA margin .

Wall Street Remains Bullish on CVNA Shares for the Next 12 Months

Investors should also note that Wall Street firms — even before the aforementioned announcement — were bullish on CVNA stock for the remainder of 2026.

The consensus rating on Carvana sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $94 indicating potential upside of nearly 35% from here.