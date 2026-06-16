How Is Invitation Homes' Stock Performance Compared to Other Residential and Multisector Real Estate Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $17.3 billion , Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ) is a premier real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the single-family residential rental market. The Dallas, Texas-based company owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of roughly 86,000 homes, strategically concentrated in high-growth, high-employment infill markets across the Western United States, the Sun Belt, and Florida.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and INVH fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - residential industry. The company addresses secular housing supply shortages by targeting the premier starter and move-up rental segments, providing professionally managed housing solutions to a growing demographic of millennials and Gen Z families.

The company is currently trading 14.7% below its 52-week high of $34.19 , reached on Jun. 23, 2025. Shares of INVH have soared 16.7% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF’s ( REZ ) 4.8% uptick during the same time frame.

However, in the longer term, INVH has declined 13% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging REZ's 10.5% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of INVH are up 5%, compared to REZ’s 10.5% rise.

To confirm its bullish trend, INVH has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late April and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early April.

On Apr. 29, INVH reported its first-quarter 2026 results, with total revenue rising 8.8% year over year to $734 million. Its adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), however, declined 2.6% from the prior-year period to $0.41 per share, mainly due to timing-related factors. Same-store NOI slipped 0.3% year over year, as a 1.6% increase in same-store core revenue was more than offset by a 5.7% rise in same-store core operating expenses.

INVH has lagged its rival, Equity Residential ( EQR ), which has declined 3.9% over the past 52 weeks. Meanwhile, it has aligned with EQR’s 5% YTD rise.