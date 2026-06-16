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How Is Invitation Homes' Stock Performance Compared to Other Residential and Multisector Real Estate Stocks?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A concept image for catching a falling knife by Photo Art Lucas via Adobe Stock
A concept image for catching a falling knife by Photo Art Lucas via Adobe Stock

Valued at a market cap of $17.3 billion, Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is a premier real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the single-family residential rental market. The Dallas, Texas-based company owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of roughly 86,000 homes, strategically concentrated in high-growth, high-employment infill markets across the Western United States, the Sun Belt, and Florida. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and INVH fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - residential industry. The company addresses secular housing supply shortages by targeting the premier starter and move-up rental segments, providing professionally managed housing solutions to a growing demographic of millennials and Gen Z families.

The company is currently trading 14.7% below its 52-week high of $34.19, reached on Jun. 23, 2025. Shares of INVH have soared 16.7% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF’s (REZ4.8% uptick during the same time frame. 

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However, in the longer term, INVH has declined 13% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging REZ's 10.5% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of INVH are up 5%, compared to REZ’s 10.5% rise. 

To confirm its bullish trend, INVH has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late April and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early April. 

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On Apr. 29, INVH reported its first-quarter 2026 results, with total revenue rising 8.8% year over year to $734 million. Its adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), however, declined 2.6% from the prior-year period to $0.41 per share, mainly due to timing-related factors. Same-store NOI slipped 0.3% year over year, as a 1.6% increase in same-store core revenue was more than offset by a 5.7% rise in same-store core operating expenses.

INVH has lagged its rival, Equity Residential (EQR), which has declined 3.9% over the past 52 weeks. Meanwhile, it has aligned with EQR’s 5% YTD rise.

Looking at INVH’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $71 suggests a 7.3% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
INVH 28.90 -0.27 -0.93%
Invitation Homes Inc
REZ 91.32 unch unch
Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF
EQR 66.31 +0.13 +0.20%
Equity Residential

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