How Is Coherent's Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks

Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based Coherent Corp. ( COHR ) develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and laser systems for use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $81 billion , the company operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” COHR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the scientific & technical instruments industry.

However, the stock currently trades 6% below its 52-week high of $440 recorded on June 3. COHR has surged 70.5% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 40.2% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, COHR has delivered a similar performance. The stock has surged 434.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming XLK's 60.4% surge over the same period.

COHR has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bullish momentum, and has been above its 50-day moving average since April.

On May 6, COHR stock rose 2.7% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $1.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.41, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. For the current quarter ending this month, Coherent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.52 to $1.72.

When stacked against its rival, Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS ) has surged 125.6% over the past year , lagging behind COHR.