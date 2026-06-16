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How Is Coherent's Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Barcode scanning technology label product by Maksym via Adobe Stock
Barcode scanning technology label product by Maksym via Adobe Stock

Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based Coherent Corp. (COHR) develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and laser systems for use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $81 billion, the company operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” COHR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the scientific & technical instruments industry.      

However, the stock currently trades 6% below its 52-week high of $440 recorded on June 3. COHR has surged 70.5% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK40.2% rise during the same time frame.        

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In the longer term, COHR has delivered a similar performance. The stock has surged 434.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming XLK's 60.4% surge over the same period.  

COHR has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bullish momentum, and has been above its 50-day moving average since April.

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On May 6, COHR stock rose 2.7% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $1.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.41, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. For the current quarter ending this month, Coherent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.52 to $1.72. 

When stacked against its rival, Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)  has surged 125.6% over the past year, lagging behind COHR.  

However, sentiment on COHR remains highly optimistic. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $372.21 is under current levels. Its Street-high price target of $461.96 offers a 11.6% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 188.55 -3.24 -1.69%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
KEYS 359.23 +2.29 +0.64%
Keysight Technologies
COHR 394.75 -19.09 -4.61%
Coherent Corp

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