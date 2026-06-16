Is Ball Corporation Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Westminster, Colorado-based Ball Corporation ( BALL ) supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries. Valued at a market cap of $15.2 billion , the company focuses its core operations entirely on aluminum beverage cans, bottles, cups, and aerosol containers.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and BALL fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the packaging & containers industry. The company’s key specialty is its high-margin "specialty can" portfolio, including sleek, slim, and multi-sized formats, which now accounts for nearly 50% of global volumes and serves high-growth categories like energy drinks, hard seltzers, and sparkling water.

Despite its notable strength, this packaging company has declined 16% from its 52-week high of $68.29 , reached on Feb. 11. Shares of BALL have declined 7.8% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 11% uptick during the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, BALL has gained 5.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging DOWI's 22.5% return over the same time period. However, on a YTD basis, shares of BALL are up 8.3%, outpacing DOWI’s 7.5% rise.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, BALL has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late April. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since mid-December 2025, with slight fluctuations.

Ball Corporation delivered robust Q1 2026 results, with revenue rising 16.3% year-over-year to $3.6 billion and comparable EPS surging 22.1% to $0.94, outperforming consensus estimates. This momentum was driven by resilient global demand for aluminum beverage packaging, particularly in North America and Europe, alongside favorable pricing actions and heightened operational efficiencies. Additionally, management reaffirmed its full-year outlook, projecting more than 10% EPS growth and over $900 million in free cash flow. In response to the strong execution and reaffirmed guidance, shares of BALL appreciated 3.3% in the subsequent trading session.

BALL has considerably outpaced its rival, International Paper Company ( IP ), which has declined 20.7% over the past 52 weeks and 7.6% on a YTD basis.