Cognizant’s CEO Just Compared This AI Launch to the iPhone Moment. You Should Buy This Rare Undervalued AI Stock.

Cognizant (CTSH) CEO, Ravi Kumar S, recently made a bold claim comparing the firm’s launch of the “Cognizant Intelligence Spine” to the iPhone entering the market, but for robotics and physical AI. The product is a sovereign Physical AI Platform-as-a-Service designed to help firms scale physical AI across operations, meaning that the physical systems, like factory sensors, IoT devices, energy infrastructure, and robots that large organizations use, will be operating under the same umbrella.

The word “sovereign” is key here. It means that the firms that choose to use Cognizant’s platform will continue to own their AI and data, adding reassurance that they won’t be giving up control to Cognizant. This will also help alleviate privacy issues currently plaguing enterprises that are integrating AI into their workflows.

Industry experts forecast that physical AI, consisting of utility robotics, autonomous vehicles, and humanoid systems, could be a near-trillion-dollar market by 2033. Cognizant is serving eight major industries where this growth is expected. These include oil and gas, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, retail, and aerospace and defense. The firm also conducted a study called “New Work, New World 2026” earlier in the year. The study found AI adoption in the physical work to be moving more rapidly than earlier estimated, going from 4% to 12% in construction and an even steeper 6% to 25% in transportation. This is another signal to large firms that physical AI is growing rapidly across industries. With Cognizant’s Intelligence Spine helping them provide a platform for it, they’ll be backing themselves to make leaps in the competitive Physical AI sector, where giants like IBM (IBM), Infosys (INFY), and Accenture (ACN) are already well established.

About Cognizant Stock

Cognizant is an IT and consulting firm that provides services such as data analytics, AI solutions, IT consulting, and cloud computing. The American firm targets several industries, including financial services, healthcare, communications, media, and retail. Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, the company’s revenue primarily comes from North America, with its business expanding to Asia, Europe, and other global markets as well. It is currently being led by CEO Ravi Kumar S.

Over the last 12 months, the stock fell roughly 36%, significantly underperforming the broader market. A major portion of the decline occurred following the downtrend that started in late January. In contrast, the S&P 500 ($SPX) generated returns of around 21% during the same period.

If you believe in the company’s potential, then the valuation is as attractive as it can get. The stock is trading at a forward P/E of 9.35x, well below its 5-year average multiple of 15.95x. A forward sales multiple of 1.09x is impressive. This is a profitable company, with a solid history of free cash flow. The company is practically debt-free. So what’s the catch here?

The problem is that the traditional IT business that the company thrives on might get disrupted due to AI. While the market prices in this danger, your bet on the CEO turning it around offers a high reward compared to the risk being taken.

Cognizant's Earnings Surpass Wall Street Expectations

Cognizant reported its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on April 29. The firm reported a revenue of $5.41 billion, matching the consensus estimate, which meant a 5.8% growth year-over-year (YoY). The adjusted diluted EPS, however, surpassed the analysts’ consensus of $1.33, growing from $1.23 to $1.40. The adjusted operating margin didn’t have a significant change as it went from 15.5% to 15.6%. The CEO, Ravi Kumar S., stated that the firm closed seven large deals in the first quarter and was able to grow the large deal total contract value by 70% YoY.

For the coming quarter, the revenue is expected to be $5.45 billion to $5.52 billion, which will be a growth of 3.8% to 5.3%. For the full year, the revenue is expected to be $22.11 billion to $22.64 billion, growing 4.8% to 7.3%, while the adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be $5.63 to $5.77, an increase of 7% to 9%. The company is also working on a cost-cutting and efficiency program called Project Leap. The program is expected to cost $230 million to $320 million to implement. But once active, it is predicted to save the company $200 million to $300 million in 2026 alone. When asked whether the program was defensive or offensive, the CEO signaled towards the latter, mentioning that they are trying to move faster into AI services, not just using this program as a means to survive.

What Are Analysts Saying About CTSH Stock?

On June 1, Truist Financial analyst Arvind Ramnani started coverage of Cognizant Technology with a “Hold” rating and assigned it a price target of $66. The analyst views it as a leading IT services company that is increasingly focused on AI services. However, Truist Financial believes that stronger enterprise adoption of AI is still required before the company can deliver faster revenue growth.

CTSH stock is currently covered by 28 Wall Street analysts and carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Based on their estimates, it has an average price target of $71.61, implying a further 41% upside from the current levels. In addition to this, the highest price target of $93 reflects an impressive 83% upside from here on.