CoreWeave Stock Pops on Nasdaq-100 Inclusion. What to Know.

Close-up view of modern GPU card with circuit by sdecoret via Adobe Stock

CoreWeave (CRWV) shares have experienced a significant boost following the announcement that it would be added to the Nasdaq-100, effective before the market opens on June 22.

The inclusion places CRWV among five new entrants to the benchmark, alongside Nebius (NBIS), Astera Labs (ALAB), Teradyne (TER), Cognizant (CTSH), and Rocket Lab (RKLB).

This rebalancing reflects a broader shift in the index toward firms operating in artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud computing, and semiconductor technology.

Year-to-date, CoreWeave stock is up about 50% at the time of writing.

Significance of Index Inclusion for CoreWeave Stock

The Nasdaq-100 tracks 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange, with more than 200 investment products and over $800 billion in assets under management (AUMs).

Index inclusion typically triggers substantial demand from passive funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that must purchase shares of newly added companies near the effective date.

This mechanical buying pressure could see the CRWV share price push higher in the days leading up to and following the rebalancing.

All in all, for CoreWeave, the inclusion validates its rapid growth trajectory and elevates its profile among institutional investors who track or benchmark against the index.

Are CRWV Shares Worth Buying Today?

CoreWeave provides cloud infrastructure specifically designed for advanced computing workloads, positioning it squarely within the AI infrastructure buildout that has attracted enormous capital flows.

The company recently launched unified agentic AI features that help artificial intelligence systems work independently and improve over time through reinforcement learning, production inference, and agent observability.

The broader market environment has also been supportive of AI infrastructure names. CRWV held firm alongside other artificial intelligence stocks in recent weeks, even as capital rotation prompted sharp declines in other thematic sectors.

Options market data shows bullish positioning in AI and semiconductor names, with call buying dominating, signaling continued investor confidence in the artificial intelligence-demand narrative.

Famed investor Cathie Wood’s Ark funds have previously invested in CoreWeave shares as well, as part of a broader strategy of gaining early exposure to high-growth cloud computing businesses.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing CoreWeave

Wall Street analysts also remain largely bullish on CRWV stock, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a mean price target of $137, indicating potential upside of about 35% from here.

However, investors should remain aware that post-inclusion price action can sometimes reverse once index-fund buying is complete, triggering a “sell-the-news” sentiment similar to that being monitored in other new additions.

This is partly why one firm continues to rate CoreWeave a “Sell,” with a price target reflecting some 30% downside from current levels.