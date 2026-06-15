Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

ConocoPhillips Has Attractive Short-Put Yields over 1% for the Next Month

Mark R. Hake, CFA - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Conoco Phillips HQ Sign - by MattGush via iStock
Conoco Phillips HQ Sign - by MattGush via iStock

Short-sellers of out-of-the-money (OTM) ConocoPhillips (COP) put options expiring in one month can make 1% or more. COP stock has fluctuated with oil prices as the war in Iran has waned. Investors can play this by shorting OTM COP puts.

COP closed at $116.98 on Friday, June 12, up about 1.4%. But, it's still down from a peak about a month ago on May 19, when it closed at $125.11. However, its low has been only $113.98 on May 29 in the last 3 months since the Iran war started.

COP stock - last 3 months - Barchart - June 12, 2026

This is similar to what has happened with the ups and downs in the June 2026 WTI crude oil (CLM) futures price, as shown in the Barchart chart below. It shows that CLM dipped at the beginning of May as COP did, but has risen since then, with a dip recently.

June 26 WTI Crude Oil (CLM) - Barchart - June 12, 2026

This may have led to higher-than-normal put option prices, as investors expect another dip in oil prices. I discussed this in a Barchart article a month ago: “ConocoPhillips Put Options Look Attractive to Short Sellers as Oil Rises (May 18, 2026).

Shorting 1-Month Cash-Secured Puts

In the article, I pointed out that the $115.00 put option expiring June 18 had a midpoint premium of $1.92. That strike price was 6% below the trading price on May 18, $122.41 (i.e., “out-of-the-money”).

That provided a short-seller with a cash-secured yield of 1.667% (i.e., $1.92/$115.00). As of Friday, June 12, the price has floated down to $1.14. However, it's still out of the money, albeit only slightly. That's because COP is at $116.98, so the $115.00 exercise price is just $2.00 lower (i.e., 1.69% OTM).

As a result, it may make sense for the investor to roll this play over to the next month.

Rolling the Play Over to the Next Month

For example, the July 17 expiry $105.00 put option, over 10% below Friday's close, still has a midpoint premium of 94 cents. That still provides an attractive yield play of about 90 basis points: $0.94/$105.00 = 0.00895 = 0.895%

COP puts expiring July 17 - Barchart - June 12, 2026

Moreover, after rolling the play over (i.e., paying $1.14 to close the June short-put play), the investor would have a net debit of 20 cents (i.e., $0.94-$1.14) per put shorted (i.e., -$20 per contract).

However, given that the investor made $1.92 in the original play, the net credit is $1.92-$0.20, or $1.72 for the two months. That works out to a 2-month yield of:

  $1.72/ ($115 + $105)/2 = $1.72/$110 = 1.56% for 2 months

As a result, it makes sense to short the $110.00 July 17 put contract, which has a midpoint premium of $1.86. A rollover still provides a net credit of:

 $1.86 / $110 = 0.0169 = 1.69% for 1 month

And, after deducting the rollover cost of $1.14, the net credit would be $0.72. Therefore, the two-month yield is:

  $0.72 + $1.92 = $2.64 two month income

  $2.62 / ($115 +$110)/2 = $2.62 / $112.50 = 0.0233 = 2.33% over 2 months

Summary and Conclusion

The bottom line is that this is an attractive way to play COP. For example, if this play is repeated every 2 months, the annualized expected return is 

 2.33% x 6 = 13.98%, almost 14%

That is a very attractive way for value investors to play COP over the long run. It provides a great return along with a potentially lower buy-in point for value investors.


On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
COP 112.55 -4.43 -3.79%
Conocophillips
CLM26 107.77s -0.89 -0.82%
Crude Oil WTI

Most Popular News

Mark Cuban at Arizona Technology Innovation Summit via Wikimedia Commons 1
Mark Cuban Says Everything in the Hospital Could Cost $1 And Insurance Companies Would Still Raise the Prices to ‘Crush People’s Financial Situation’
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Iran Ceasefire and a $1,250 Price Target: How to Play Micron Stock Here
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 3
These 3 Quality Stocks Will Make You Want to LEAP on Their Calls
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
SpaceX's First Full Week, FOMC and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 5
Adobe CFO Quits to Join a Chipmaker. You Shouldn’t Quit ADBE Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.