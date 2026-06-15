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Is NVR Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Completion of the building construction by Branko Jovanovic via Adobe Stock
Completion of the building construction by Branko Jovanovic via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of $17.2 billion, NVR, Inc. (NVR) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating primarily under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes brands. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company builds and sells single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums across numerous states, with a strong presence in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast regions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and NVR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the residential construction industry. NVR is known for its asset-light business model, which differentiates it from many peers. Rather than owning large amounts of land, the company primarily secures lots through option contracts, limiting capital requirements and reducing exposure to housing market downturns. 

This homebuilder has slipped 26% from its 52-week high of $8,618.28, reached on Sep. 5, 2025. Shares of NVR have declined 1% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI9.7% return over the same time frame.

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of NVR are down 12.6%, compared to the index’s 6.5% rise. In the longer term, NVR has fallen 13.7% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging DOWI’s 19.2% gain over the same period. 

While NVR has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-February, it has recently climbed its 50-day moving average.  

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NVR has lagged the broader market over the past year as elevated mortgage rates and affordability challenges have weighed on housing demand, dampening investor sentiment toward homebuilders. While the company has continued to benefit from its disciplined, asset-light business model and strong profitability, concerns over slower order growth, a constrained housing market, and the market's preference for high-growth technology and AI-related stocks have limited the stock's upside relative to the broader market.

NVR has underperformed its rival, D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), which gained 22.1% over the past 52 weeks and 7% on a YTD basis. 

Despite NVR’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $7,156.43 suggests a 12.3% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DHI 157.74 +3.65 +2.37%
D.R. Horton
$DOWI 51,851.72 +649.46 +1.27%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
NVR 6,414.83 +39.90 +0.63%
NVR Inc

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