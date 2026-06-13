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Is Fair Isaac Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock

With a market capitalization of $27.3 billion, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a leading data analytics and software company best known for creating the widely used FICO credit score, which helps lenders assess consumer creditworthiness. Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, the company provides analytics, decision management, and fraud prevention solutions to financial institutions, insurance companies, healthcare providers, retailers, and government agencies. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Fair Isaac fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software application industry. 

FICO's business benefits from its strong brand recognition, high barriers to entry, recurring revenue streams, and deep relationships across the financial services industry. The company has increasingly focused on expanding its software and platform capabilities, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to help organizations make faster and more accurate decisions. As a result, Fair Isaac is regarded as one of the most influential companies in credit analytics and decision intelligence, with its technology playing a central role in consumer lending and risk management worldwide.

Despite its strength, FICO stock has retreated 41% from its 52-week high of $1,998.01. The stock has gained 7.8% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX16% rise over the same time frame.

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FICO has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock declined 33.9% over the past 52 weeks and 30.3% in 2026, while NASX delivered 31.7% returns over the past year and 11.4% on a YTD basis.

FICO has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early January and above its 50-day moving average since mid-May. 

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On June 3, shares of data analytics and business process services company fell 7% as a mix of rising oil prices, higher Treasury yields, and expectations for prolonged elevated interest rates weighed on enterprise spending sentiment, while cost-cutting moves by software companies highlighted continued caution among corporate customers.

In the competitive software industry, ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) has suffered the same fate, with 49.3% drop over the past year and 33.3% in 2026. 

Wall Street is taking a cautiously optimistic stance on FICO. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $1,583.50 suggests 22.7% rebound potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 25,888.84 +79.18 +0.31%
Nasdaq Composite
NOW 102.15 -0.93 -0.90%
Servicenow Inc
FICO 1,179.19 -6.18 -0.52%
Fair Isaac and Company

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