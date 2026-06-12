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Corn Holds onto Bounce into Friday’s Close, as CFTC shows Specs Turning Bearish

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318

Corn futures slipped into the Friday close, with contracts steady to 1 ¾ cents higher on the day. July was down 4 ¾ cents this week, with December down 5 ¾ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/4 cents at $3.81. 

The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed the largest 2 week (Tuesday/Tuesday) shift to the short side in the history of managed money in corn futures and option since the inception of the report in 2006 of 210,829 contracts. A total of 120,407 contracts were in the last week as of 6/9, with specs now net short 5,325 contracts. Of the shift, 92,863 contracts were new shorts, with longs only seeing 27,544 contracts of liquidation.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF shows precip totals expected in a range of 1.5 to 4 inches from MO to OH, with parts of eastern IA and WI seen with 1 to 2 inches. The western half of IA, MN, and much or the northern Plains west of the Missouri River is seen with little to 0 rainfall.

Export Sales data now has the old crop export commitment total at 82.767 MMT, which is 98% of USDA’s newly updated export projection, matching the 98% average sales pace. Shipments at 64.5 MMT are 76% of the USDA number and slightly behind the 78% average shipping pace. New crop business has totaled 4.124 MMT so far this year, a 31.6% increase from the same point last year. 

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.12 3/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $3.81 1/1, up 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.20 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.40 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash  was $3.95 1/1, up 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 440-2s +0-6 +0.17%
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ZCU26 420-6s +0-6 +0.18%
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ZCPZ26US.CM 4.0459 +0.0072 +0.18%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8101 +0.0143 +0.38%
US Corn Price Idx

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