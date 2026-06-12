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Global Payments Stock: Is GPN Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

With a market cap of $17.9 billion, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is a leading provider of payment technology and software solutions worldwide. The company operates primarily through its Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions segments, offering businesses and financial institutions secure, seamless, and innovative payment processing and software services. 

Companies valued over $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Global Payments fits right into that category. With a global presence across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Global Payments continues to expand through strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and advanced financial technology solutions.

Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company have fallen 26.2% from its 52-week high of $90.64. Global Payments’ shares have decreased 10.2% over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 6% gain over the same time frame.

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GPN stock is down 15.5% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLF’s 3.9% decline. In the longer term, shares of the company have dropped 17.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s 3.2% return over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.

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Shares of Global Payments recovered marginally on May 6 after the company reported Q1 2026 results that exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.96 and revenue of $2.97 billion, well above analysts' forecast. Investor sentiment was further supported by management reaffirming its full-year 2026 outlook for approximately 5% constant-currency adjusted net revenue growth, adjusted EPS of $13.80 - $14 (above the consensus estimate), and roughly 150 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion.

In comparison, rival Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has shown a steeper decline than GPN stock. CPRT stock has decreased nearly 20% on a YTD basis and 37.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s weak performance over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic on GPN. It has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 33 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $93.65 is a premium of 43.1% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CPRT 30.72 -0.34 -1.09%
Copart Inc
XLF 53.29 +0.67 +1.27%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
GPN 66.74 +1.55 +2.38%
Global Payments Inc

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