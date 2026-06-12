Is Fortive Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Everett, Washington-based Fortive Corporation ( FTV ) is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets essential technologies, software, and connected workflow solutions aimed at enhancing workplace safety, operational efficiency, engineering, and healthcare diagnostics. It is valued at a market cap of $18.2 billion .

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and FTV fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the scientific & technical instruments industry. The company’s primary specialty lies in developing high-margin, software-enabled workflow solutions and essential instrumentation that capture critical data across industrial, facility, and healthcare environments.

This tech company is currently trading 15.6% below its 52-week high of $63.40 , reached on Jun. 10. Shares of FTV have gained 9.9% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 11% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, FTV has declined 15% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging SPX's 22.5% return over the same time period. However, on a YTD basis, shares of FTV are up 9.3%, outpacing SPX’s 7.9% rise.

To confirm its bullish trend, FTV has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early April.

On Apr. 30, FTV shares fell 3.2% after the company reported its Q1 2026 results. Its revenue increased 7.7% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.70, also ahead of Wall Street estimates. Looking ahead, Fortive projects full-year adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.90 to $3 per share.

FTV has significantly lagged its rival, Coherent Corp. ( COHR ), which has soared 367.7% over the past 52 weeks and 105.1% on a YTD basis.