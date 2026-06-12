This Tiny Australian AI Stock Up 4,000% in 2026 Just Inked a Nvidia Deal. Here's the Story.

Sharon AI Holdings (SHAZ), a small Australian neocloud company listed on the Nasdaq, is in the spotlight after announcing a six-year strategic compute collaboration with Nvidia (NVDA). The agreement involves Nvidia and Sharon AI working together to enable 72 megawatts of new data center capacity in Australia, deploying Nvidia's DSX AI factory design and scaling up to 40,000 Grace Blackwell GB300 GPUs.

This infrastructure is intended to serve growing demand from AI startups, enterprises, and university researchers across the Australian market.

SHAZ stock is up about 8% ahead of the opening bell this Friday, extending a recent rally along its key exponential moving averages. Year-to-date, the stock is up a staggering 4,000% .

About the SHAZ-NVDA Deal

The collaboration is structured through a revenue-sharing and credit-support model, which allows Sharon AI to commit to large-scale Nvidia infrastructure without bearing the full upfront capital burden alone. Sharon AI will sell Nvidia-powered cloud services while Nvidia earns both standard product revenue and a share of the cloud revenue on the supported capacity. This structure is designed to accelerate adoption of Nvidia platforms among customers that historically lacked access to capital-intensive AI infrastructure, while simultaneously providing Nvidia with a recurring, usage-linked earnings stream.

Following the agreement, Sharon AI's total AI factory capacity expanded to 132 megawatts, of which 102 megawatts is now contracted to end customers. The company expects to have more than 55,000 total Nvidia GPUs deployed by mid-2027, representing a substantial build-out for a company of its size. Sharon AI is positioned as a certified Nvidia Cloud Partner with an existing infrastructure footprint within Australian data centers, and this deal significantly deepens that relationship.

Sharon AI Just Landed a Powerful Partner

The timing of this announcement is notable given the broader context of Nvidia's explosive growth trajectory. S&P Global recently upgraded Nvidia's credit rating to AA, projecting revenue of $394 billion in fiscal 2027 and $544 billion in fiscal 2028, driven by what it describes as insatiable demand for AI systems.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been actively championing ecosystem partners, recently calling Marvell Technology (MRVL) a potential trillion-dollar company and emphasizing the critical role of networking and connectivity in AI data centers. The Sharon AI deal fits squarely within Nvidia's strategy of extending its platform dominance through cloud partnerships and DSX AI factory deployments globally.

For Sharon AI, the Nvidia collaboration represents a pivotal credibility endorsement that could fundamentally alter investor perception of the company. The capital-efficient path to scale afforded by the revenue-sharing structure mitigates what is typically the biggest risk for neocloud operators: the crushing capital intensity of building out GPU-dense data centers without an established revenue base. This model parallels Nvidia's investment approach with CoreWeave (CRWV), where it took a roughly 9% equity stake and helped catalyze rapid growth, though the Sharon AI arrangement appears more commercially structured rather than equity-based.

SHAZ Builds a Footprint in Australia

The deal also positions Sharon AI as a key enabler of sovereign AI in Australia, a theme gaining traction globally as nations seek domestic compute infrastructure rather than relying entirely on hyperscale providers headquartered abroad.

With 72 megawatts of new capacity dedicated to Nvidia's latest Grace Blackwell architecture, Sharon AI can offer enterprise, government, and research customers access to cutting-edge AI compute that would otherwise be accessible only through the largest global cloud providers.

SHAZ is Still a Speculative AI Stock

Investors should note that while the Nvidia endorsement is substantial, execution risk remains significant. Converting contracted megawatts into revenue, managing power procurement, and achieving the operational discipline required to deliver reliable cloud services at scale are non-trivial challenges.

The forward-looking statements in the announcement appropriately caution about the capital-intensive nature of the business, the need for significant infrastructure deployment, and dependencies on partner relationships.

Nevertheless, in an environment where AI infrastructure demand consistently outstrips supply and Nvidia is actively seeking to expand its cloud partner ecosystem, Sharon AI appears well-positioned to capture meaningful growth from the ongoing global AI build-out.

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