Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Marvell Could Be the Next $1 Trillion Chip Company, Fueling a Rally in MRVL Stock.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) achieved a historic milestone by reaching a $4 trillion market capitalization last year. This made it the first company ever to cross that valuation threshold amid the AI boom. Jensen Huang has now set an ambitious target for Nvidia to reach $10 trillion by 2030.

Building on that vision, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently turned the spotlight on Marvell Technology (MRVL), saying Marvell could become the next $1 trillion chip company during a COMPUTEX 2026 appearance. That single comment quickly pulled MRVL into the top tier of closely watched chip names.

The market wasted no time reacting. MRVL jumped 32.52% in a single session on June 2. This move added roughly $70 billion in market value and briefly pushed the company’s capitalization to $254.38 billion.

The key question now is straightforward. Does Marvell truly have the fundamentals to follow anything close to Nvidia’s path?

Marvell’s Numbers Are Finally Catching Up

Marvell designs high‑speed data center connectivity chips, custom accelerators, storage and networking silicon, and 5G infrastructure solutions for cloud and telecom customers. It is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with operations spanning major global semiconductor hubs.

Its share price is up 261.1% year-to-date (YTD) and 392.1% over the past 52 weeks.

Their valuation now sits at a clear premium, with a price‑to‑sales multiple of 22.15 times versus a sector median of 3.73 times, and a price-to-earnings to growth ratio of 1.58 times compared with the sector’s 1.46 times. Marvell pays a forward annual dividend of $0.24, implying a modest 0.12% yield.

MRVL’s latest first‑quarter earnings report , released on April 26, shows revenue of $2.42 billion, essentially in line with the $2.41 billion Wall Street expected, and a 27.6% year‑over‑year (YOY) increase. This print also showed adjusted EPS at $0.80, just above the $0.79 consensus.

It further revealed adjusted EBITDA of $942.3 million against estimates of $903.8 million, translating into a 39% margin and a 4.3% beat, while the operating margin held at 14%, matching the same quarter last year.

That stability matters as MRVL reported operating cash flow of $638.8 million and net cash flow of $1.20 billion for April 2026, though these were down 63.51% and 28.73%, respectively.

Marvell’s AI Infrastructure Deals

Marvell is partnering with Nvidia on next‑generation AI infrastructure , co‑developing high‑speed, power‑efficient networking and custom silicon for large‑scale training and inference data centers. This work targets bandwidth, latency, and energy limits around Nvidia’s platforms.

And, Nvidia has invested $2 billion in Marvell , a strategic stake meant to deepen collaboration in compute and networking rather than act as a simple financial holding.

Marvell recently announced the availability of an industry‑first 102.4‑terabit‑per‑second switch designed specifically for AI and cloud data‑center infrastructure. This switch tackles the interconnect bottlenecks that show up as big cloud providers connect thousands of accelerators in a single cluster.

Further, the company is extending its optical roadmap through M&A. Marvell agreed to acquire Polariton Technologies , a specialist in advanced optical interconnects designed to scale performance to 3.2 terabits and beyond. That acquisition is meant to deliver the optical speeds needed for future AI clusters, where moving data fast enough can otherwise limit overall system performance.

Another potential growth driver lies in cloud relationships beyond Nvidia. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is considering an AI chip deal with Marvell , which would add another major customer and spread its exposure across more than one tech giant.

Together, these partnerships, investments, and product moves form the core of Marvell’s fundamental case.

What Wall Street Is Really Pricing Into

Earnings expectations are aggressive. The next earnings release is scheduled for August 27, covering the quarter ending July 2026, and the Street’s average EPS estimate stands at $0.72. That compares with $0.50 in the same quarter a year earlier, implying a 44% YOY growth rate.

Bank of America has singled Marvell out in this context. In a recent note, it named Marvell Technology as one of two top “AI compute” stocks to buy now, tying the call directly to the company’s role in infrastructure and custom chips.

The consensus stance across the analyst community is firmly positive. The collective view from 36 covering analysts is summarized as a “Strong Buy” rating. Their current average target sits at $224.95, which implies 25.8% downside from recent levels.

Conclusion

Jensen Huang’s trillion-dollar remark lit the fuse, but MRVL now has to let earnings and execution carry the flame, or the story cools fast. The AI deals, product roadmap, and revenue trend still point toward higher levels over the next few years, yet the current price already reflects a big chunk of that future. Any periods of consolidation and shakeouts will decide who actually stays in the trade long enough to see whether the trillion-dollar narrative holds up.