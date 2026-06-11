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How Is Rockwell Automation's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Valued at a market cap of $49 billion, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company's extensive product and services suite features intelligent hardware components like programmable logic controllers (PLCs), motor control devices, industrial sensors, and safety infrastructure alongside state-of-the-art software applications designed for design simulation, factory-floor data analytics, and operational visualization.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ROK fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. The company's primary strengths are anchored by its legendary Allen-Bradley brand, which commands a dominant, highly sticky 50% market share of the programmable logic controller (PLC) installed base in North America.

This industrial company is currently trading 2.2% below its 52-week high of $468.11, reached on Jun. 3. Shares of ROK have soared 22.6% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 3.3% uptick during the same time frame. 

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In the longer term, ROK has soared 40.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLI's 21.4% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ROK are up 17.6%, compared to XLI’s 12.9% rise. 

To confirm its bullish trend, ROK has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early April.  

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On May 5, ROK shares surged 8.9% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 2026 results. Revenue totaled $2.2 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates, while adjusted EPS of $3.30 also came in ahead of Wall Street expectations. Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its confidence in the business by projecting full-year EPS in the range of $12.50 to $13.10 and forecasting annual revenue of approximately $8.9 billion at the mid-point.

ROK has also outperformed its peer AMETEK, Inc. (AME), which gained 25.1% over the past 52 weeks and 10.2% on a YTD basis. 

Looking at ROK’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $467.90 suggests a 2.3% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 175.15 +5.49 +3.24%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
AME 226.21 +4.43 +2.00%
Ametek Inc
ROK 457.59 +17.52 +3.98%
Rockwell Automation Inc

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