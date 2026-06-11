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Cattle Rally Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock
Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock

Live cattle futures closed with $1.17 to $1.92 gains on Thursday. There were no deliveries issued against June futures on Thursday. Cash trade has been quiet this week with a few bids on Thursday reported at $253 in the South and $260 in the North. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 952 head, with a single bid of $255.  Feeder cattle futures rallied $3.25 to $5.27 into the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.04 on June 10 to $370.10.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 19,032 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on June 4. That was the third largest for the calendar year. Shipments were pegged at 15,239 MT, which was the second largest for the year.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.58. Choice boxes were down 8 cents to $393.21, while Select was $2.46 lower at $373.25.  USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Thursday was estimated at 105,000 head, with the weekly total at 421,000 head. That is down 7,000 from the previous week and 36,768 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $251.475, up $1.375,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $242.675, up $1.175,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $235.400, up $1.700,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.650, up $5.275,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $356.525, up $5.150,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $352.800, up $5.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 235.400s +1.700 +0.73%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 242.675s +1.175 +0.49%
Live Cattle
LEM26 251.475s +1.375 +0.55%
Live Cattle
GFU26 356.525s +5.150 +1.47%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 359.650s +5.275 +1.49%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 352.800s +5.075 +1.46%
Feeder Cattle

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