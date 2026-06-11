As the U.S. Dollar Stands Strong, Sell the Canadian Dollar Here

September Canada dollar (D6U26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the September Canadian dollar futures that prices are trending lower and have just hit a 6.5-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bearish mode as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. The bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, a resilient U.S. economy is supporting the greenback ($DXY) against its major counterparts, as evidenced by last Friday’s strong U.S. jobs report. Bond markets are now pricing in a U.S. interest rate hike later this year, which is also bullish for the American currency against the other majors.

A move in the September Canada dollar futures below chart support at .7175 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be .6950, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at .7275.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):