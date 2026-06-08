A Strong U.S. Jobs Report Means You Should Sell the Aussie Dollar Here

September Australian dollar (A6U26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the September Australian dollar futures that prices are trending lower and have just hit a seven-week low. The bears have momentum on their side and have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, last Friday’s strong U.S. jobs report reinforces notions the U.S. dollar ($DXY) is the strongest currency on the planet and that more appreciation for the greenback is likely. Meantime, the Australian economy, which is a major raw commodity exporter, is suffering from the big drop in grain prices recently and the spike in crude oil (CLN26) prices.

A move in the September Aussie dollar futures below chart support at .7000 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be .6665, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at.7155.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):