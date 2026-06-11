1 Verizon Insider Sells 80% of Her Stock in $3 Million Deal. For Everyone Else, VZ Is a Good Buy Now.

When someone who helps run a company sells a big chunk of their own shares, investors tend to notice. It can feel like a warning, as maybe the people at the top know something the rest of us don't.

But insider sales are tricky to read. Executives sell for all kinds of ordinary reasons, including taxes, a home purchase, tuition, or portfolio diversification. One trade almost never tells you whether to buy or sell a stock.

That's worth remembering with the latest move at Verizon (VZ), one of the most widely held dividend stocks in America.

The Bull Case for Verizon Stock

To understand why this insider sale is getting attention, you first need to understand if Verizon stock is under pressure.

For most of the past decade, VZ stock has underperformed its tech peers and the S&P 500 index ($SPX). CEO Dan Schulman told investors that the company had gone from No. 1 in market value to last among its peers, with the lowest forward valuation in the industry, a sign of Wall Street's dim belief in its growth.

That story started to shift in early 2026.

In the first quarter, Verizon added 55,000 postpaid phone subscribers, which was the company's first positive first quarter on that measure in 13 years and a swing of more than 340,000 from a year earlier.

Customers also stayed longer as the churn rate improved throughout the quarter. At the same time, the cost to win and keep customers fell about 35% from late 2024.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.28 a share, up 7.6%, the best growth in more than four years, while free cash flow rose to roughly $3.8 billion.

Management was confident enough to raise full-year adjusted earnings growth guidance to 5%-6%.

Verizon Insider Just Sold 80% in VZ Stock

Verizon EVP and Chief HR Officer Samantha Hammock sold 73,069 shares, cutting her direct stake by 81.77%, down to 16,289 shares, according to a Seeking Alpha report. She sold at $47.83 each, in a deal worth about $3.50 million.

On the surface, dumping 80% of a position looks alarming.

But a few things temper that read.

First, Hammock is the human resources chief, not the CEO or CFO. HR leaders aren't the executives investors usually watch for signals about sales trends, margins, or guidance.

Second, large sales are often planned in advance through automated trading plans, which allow insiders to sell on a set schedule regardless of the day-to-day stock price. That removes the "she knows something" angle.

So while the headline number is eye-catching, it isn't, by itself, a verdict on Verizon's business.

Is Verizon Stock a Good Buy After the Insider Sale?

Valued at a market cap of $191.2 billion, Verizon stock is up 15.27% in 2026 and offers a dividend yield of 6.2%. Unlike several other tech stocks, Verizon is largely an income play, given that it has raised dividends for 20 consecutive years and offers an attractive yield.

The company also restarted share buybacks, repurchasing $2.5 billion in the first quarter, its first buyback in over a decade. Schulman has pointed to close to $55 billion in total capital returned to shareholders over the next three years.

Moreover, there's a growth angle that few investors have priced in. Verizon is leaning into its fiber and fixed wireless broadband, helped by its Frontier acquisition. And Schulman has repeatedly flagged a "multibillion-dollar" opportunity in renting out the company's fiber and real estate to power AI data centers.

Alternatively, revenue growth remains modest, guided at just 2%-3%, and management calls 2026 a "transitional year." Debt climbed to about 2.6 times earnings after the Frontier deal, and a January network outage dented first-quarter results. The turnaround is real, but it's early, and execution risk remains a potential headwind.

In short, Verizon looks more attractive to investors who want a steady, high dividend and are patient enough to wait for the turnaround to mature. One insider trimming her stake doesn't change that math.

Out of the 29 analysts covering Verizon stock, nine recommend “Strong Buy,” two recommend “Moderate Buy,” and 18 recommend “Hold." With the average Verizon stock price target of $51.92, VZ stock is showing a potential 9.52% upside from here. Further, the Street-high price of $72 indicates 51.22% upside for the following 12 months.