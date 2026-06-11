Is Hartford Insurance Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $35.4 billion , The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. ( HIG ) is an insurance and financial services company that serves individuals and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other international markets. It operates through segments including Business Insurance, Personal Insurance, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Employee Benefits, and Hartford Funds.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “largea-cap” stocks and Hartford Insurance fits this criterion perfectly. It provides a wide range of products such as property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, and investment products including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Shares of the Hartford, Connecticut-based company have dipped 10.6% from its 52-week high of $144.50 . The stock has fallen 5.8% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 10.9% increase over the same time frame.

HIG stock is down 6.2% on a YTD basis, underperforming NASX’s 8.3% gain. In the longer term, shares of the property and casualty insurance firm have risen 3.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 27.7% return over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.

Shares of Hartford Insurance fell 3.7% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23. Core EPS came in at $3.09, missing the consensus estimate, while operating revenue of $5.09 billion rose 7% year-over-year but fell short of expectations, reflecting less favorable prior-year reserve development, higher expenses, and weakness in the Employee Benefits segment.

Investors were also concerned about rising costs, as total benefits, losses and expenses increased 2.4% to $6.2 billion, the Employee Benefits expense ratio worsened to 26.7%, and the Business Insurance combined ratio of 94.8 exceeded the expected.

In comparison, rival The Allstate Corporation ( ALL ) has outpaced HIG stock. ALL stock has gained 7.3% on a YTD basis and 13.7% over the past 52 weeks.