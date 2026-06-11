Is First Solar Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Phoenix, Arizona-based First Solar, Inc. ( FSLR ) is a solar technology company that provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $28.2 billion and manufactures and sells PV solar modules using thin-film semiconductor technology, alongside conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” FSLR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the solar industry.

Despite its strength, FSLR stock slipped 22.3% from its 52-week high of $320.95 , reached on June 3. The stock is up 26% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 7.2% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, FSLR has rallied the broader market over the longer term. The stock has surged 51.4% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 20.3% returns over the same time frame.

FLSR has been trading mostly above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since May, with some fluctuations.

On Apr. 30, FSLR stock rose 5.9% following the release of its mixed Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $1 billion, missing Wall Street’s forecast. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.22, surpassing the Street’s estimates. First Solar expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion.

When stacked against its peer, Nextpower Inc. ( NXT ), FSLR has underperformed. Over the past year, NXT stock has surged 89.8% .