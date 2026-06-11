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Is First Solar Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Solar Panels City by Fuyu Liu via Shuttershock
Solar Panels City by Fuyu Liu via Shuttershock

Phoenix, Arizona-based First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is a solar technology company that provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $28.2 billion and manufactures and sells PV solar modules using thin-film semiconductor technology, alongside conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” FSLR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the solar industry.     

Despite its strength, FSLR stock slipped 22.3% from its 52-week high of $320.95, reached on June 3. The stock is up 26% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX7.2% rise during the same time frame.    

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Moreover, FSLR has rallied the broader market over the longer term. The stock has surged 51.4% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 20.3% returns over the same time frame.          

FLSR has been trading mostly above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since May, with some fluctuations. 

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On Apr. 30, FSLR stock rose 5.9% following the release of its mixed Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $1 billion, missing Wall Street’s forecast. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.22, surpassing the Street’s estimates. First Solar expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion. 

When stacked against its peer, Nextpower Inc. (NXT), FSLR has underperformed. Over the past year, NXT stock has surged 89.8%.

Wall Street has a moderately bullish view of the stock currently. Among the 32 analysts tracking FSLR, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $248.14 is below the current price levels. However, its Street-high price target of $315 offers a 26.4% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FSLR 249.27 -12.92 -4.93%
First Solar Inc
$SPX 7,266.99 -119.66 -1.62%
S&P 500 Index
NXT 111.95 -7.32 -6.14%
Nextpower Inc

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