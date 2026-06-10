Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Back to Steady at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay
Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay

Cotton futures are trading with 2 to 19 point losses across most contracts on Wednesday. Crude oil is up $2.76 to $90.96/barrel. The US dollar index is down $0.009 at $99.880. 

The Cotlook A Index was back up 40 points on 6/9 at 85.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 25,818 bales on June 9 with the certified stocks level at 231,683 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 29 points last week at 63.20 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 71.07, down 19 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 75.27, down 3 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 76.56, down 2 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 73.49 +0.26 +0.36%
Cotton #2
CTN26 71.25 -0.01 -0.01%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 1
Dear Nvidia Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 11
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Is Buying the Bitcoin Dip. Why Investors Are Turning Course and Suddenly Rewarding MSTR Stock.
Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock 3
Broadcom's Sell-Off Is Overdone - Based on its FCF Margins, AVGO Could Be Worth Double
Trader at office - by Viktoriia Hnatiuk via Shutterstock 4
Intel Stock Has Risen Sixfold from Its 2025 Lows, but Don’t Expect a Dividend Yet
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Stocks Climb on an AI-Led Rebound
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.