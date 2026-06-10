Cotton Back to Steady at Midday

Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay

Cotton futures are trading with 2 to 19 point losses across most contracts on Wednesday. Crude oil is up $2.76 to $90.96/barrel. The US dollar index is down $0.009 at $99.880.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 40 points on 6/9 at 85.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 25,818 bales on June 9 with the certified stocks level at 231,683 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 29 points last week at 63.20 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 71.07, down 19 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 75.27, down 3 points,