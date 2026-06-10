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Cattle Extending Bounce to Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cow in pen at fair by sandsun via iStock
Cow in pen at fair by sandsun via iStock

Live cattle futures are back to higher trade, up $2.05 to $2.50 at midday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week following the $256-258 reported last week. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $2.10 to $2.60 in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.19 on June 8 to $368.20.

Mexico suspended imports of cattle from the US late on Tuesday due to the recent rise in screwworm cases. US exports to Mexico totaled just 11,110 head in 2025.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $16.96. Choice boxes were up $1.91 to $394.81, while Select was 92 cents higher at $377.85.  USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Tuesday was estimated at 109,000 head, with the weekly total at 211,000 head. That is down 3,000 from the previous week and 18,963 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $250.075, up $2.050,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $242.150, up $2.450,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $234.625, up $2.500,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $356.275, up $2.125

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $353.200, up $2.500

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $349.500, up $2.600


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 234.775 +2.650 +1.14%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 242.325 +2.625 +1.10%
Live Cattle
LEM26 250.075 +2.050 +0.83%
Live Cattle
GFU26 352.900 +2.200 +0.63%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 355.950 +1.800 +0.51%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 348.950 +2.050 +0.59%
Feeder Cattle

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