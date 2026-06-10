Is Vistra Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Irving, Texas-based Vistra Corp. (VST) operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. With a market cap of $49.5 billion, the companyis also involved in wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and VST perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - independent power producers industry. Vistra's diverse energy mix, including nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power, along with its retail electricity business, enhanced its market position.

Despite its notable strength, VST slipped 33.5% from its 52-week high of $219.82, achieved on Sep. 22, 2025. Over the past three months, VST stock has declined 10.6%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.7% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of VST fell 9.4% on a YTD basis and dipped 13.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 7.9% and 23% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, VST has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late October, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since early December, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

VST underperformed as investors reassessed its outlook amid shifting regulations, reacting negatively to PJM proposals to cap electricity prices that could limit profit upside for merchant generators like Vistra.

On May 7, VST shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue stood at $5.6 billion, up 43.4% year over year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 20.5% from the year-ago quarter to $1.5 billion.

VST’s rival, Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with a 4.3% downtick on a YTD basis and 39.6% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on VST’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $234.19 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 60.2% from current price levels.