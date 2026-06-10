Is Kenvue Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

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Summit, New Jersey-based Kenvue Inc. ( KVUE ) operates as a consumer health company in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $34.4 billion and operates through Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” KVUE fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the household and personal products industry.

Despite its strength, KVUE stock slipped 21.6% from its 52-week high of $22.87 , reached on July, 25, 2025. The stock is down 1.3% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.7% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, KVUE has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has declined 15.9% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 23% returns over the same time frame.

KVUE has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since last week.

On May 7, KVUE stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.9 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.32, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts.

When stacked against its peer, Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ), KVUE has outperformed. Over the past year, KMB stock has declined 24.2% .