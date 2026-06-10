Exelon Stock: Is EXC Underperforming the Utilities Sector?

Chicago, Illinois-based Exelon Corporation ( EXC ) is a utility services holding company that engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $45.8 billion , the company is engaged in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; the transmission and distribution of electricity; and the distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” EXC fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the regulated electrical utilities industry.

However, the stock currently trades 10.5% below its 52-week high of $50.65 recorded on Mar. 17. EXC has declined 7.8% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 6.1% fall during the same time frame.

In the longer term, EXC has delivered a similar performance. The stock has grown 7.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 9% surge of XLU over the same period.

EXC has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last month and also below its 50-day moving average since April.

On May 6, EXC stock declined 2.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $7.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.91, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.81 to $2.91 per share.

When stacked against its rival, Xcel Energy Inc. ( XEL ) has surged 13.9% over the past year , rallying EXC.