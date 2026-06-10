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Is Public Service Enterprise Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Buy and sell indicators for trade on the chart by Anekcen Eeno3epcknn via iStock
Buy and sell indicators for trade on the chart by Anekcen Eeno3epcknn via iStock

Newark, New Jersey-based Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) operates in electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation businesses in the United States. The company has a market cap of $38.7 billion and operates through the PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” PEG fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the regulated electrical utilities industry.      

However, PEG stock is down 13.9% from its 52-week high of $91.25 touched on Aug. 5, 2025. Moreover, PEG declined 6.5% over the past three months and has lagged behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI), which rose 6.6% during the same period.       

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Zooming out a little further, the scenario stays the same. Over the past 52 weeks, PEG has declined 1.4%, underperforming DOWI’s 19% gain.        

PEG has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since April, indicating bearish momentum.  

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On May 5, PEG stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.9 billion, beating the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.55, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. PEG expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.28 to $4.40 per share. 

When stacked against its peer, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), PEG has underperformed. Over the past year, ED stock has risen 5.2%.    

However, sentiment on PEG remains somewhat optimistic. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $90.92 suggests 15.7% upside from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PEG 78.59 +0.85 +1.09%
Public Service Enterprise Group
$DOWI 50,872.11 +86.10 +0.17%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
ED 106.40 +2.09 +2.00%
Consolidated Edison Company

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