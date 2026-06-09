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Is Agilent Technologies Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Agilent Technologies Inc_ HQ sign-by hapabapa via iStock
Agilent Technologies Inc_ HQ sign-by hapabapa via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $37.5 billion, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) provides application-focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. The Santa Clara, California-based company’s extensive suite of products and services includes high-performance liquid and gas chromatography systems, mass spectrometry platforms, molecular spectroscopy instruments, and laboratory automation tools.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and A fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. The company specializes in clinical pathology diagnostics, companion diagnostics, cell analysis, and genomics tools. 

This healthcare company is currently trading 15.5% below its 52-week high of $160.27, reached on Nov. 25, 2025. Shares of A have soared 16.2% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX13.1% uptick during the same time frame. 

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However, in the longer term, A has gained 16.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging NASX's 31.1% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of A are down marginally, compared to NASX’s 10.5% rise. 

To confirm its recent bullish trend, A has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late May.

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On May 27, A posted better-than-expected Q2 results, and its shares soared 16.9% in the following trading session. The company’s revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, topping analyst estimates by 2.2%. Additionally, its adjusted EPS of $1.49 came in 6.4% ahead of consensus expectations. Broad-based revenue growth and notable operating margin expansion raised investor confidence. Management credited the quarter’s outperformance to strong demand across key end markets, robust instrument sales, and the benefits of its Ignite operating system.

A has underperformed its rival, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s (TMO20.9% return over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outpaced TMO’s 14.7% YTD drop.   

Looking at A’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $163.13 suggests a 20.4% premium to its current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
A 135.48 +2.79 +2.10%
Agilent Technologies
$NASX 25,678.82 -250.84 -0.97%
Nasdaq Composite
TMO 494.07 +24.44 +5.20%
Thermo Fisher Scientific

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