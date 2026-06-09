This Newly Listed Closed-End Fund Just Revealed SpaceX as Its Top Holding at $117 Million.

Imagine gaining liquid access to one of the most valuable private companies in the world through a single Nasdaq-listed stock just weeks after its debut. Powerlaw Corp. (PWRL) has done exactly that, disclosing a massive $117 million position in SpaceX as its largest portfolio holding.

This newly listed closed-end fund offers public investors a rare window into elite late-stage private technology companies ahead of SpaceX’s anticipated IPO. With forecasts from the World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company projecting the global space economy to surge from $630 billion in 2023 to $1.8 trillion by 2035, SpaceX sits at the epicenter of this explosive growth trajectory.

Will this high conviction bet on SpaceX deliver outsized returns for PWRL shareholders?

Overview of Powerlaw ETF

Powerlaw Corp is set up as a late‑stage tech fund, not a plain index tracker. It is a closed‑end investment company advised by Powerlaw Fund Adviser, LLC. PWRL focuses on private tech names that could grow for years in areas like enterprise software, consumer platforms, aerospace and defense, and artificial intelligence.

This scale is already meaningful, with assets under management of about $604.1 million based on reported NAV. It began trading on Nasdaq through a direct listing on May 27, 2026, putting PWRL in front of public investors from day one.

PWRL is intentionally built as a concentrated portfolio rather than a broad basket. The single largest position is Space Exploration Technologies Corp., at 19.37% of net assets, which firmly ties the fund to the SpaceX pre‑IPO story.

That core bet is supported by holdings such as OpenAI Group PBC at 7.77%, Kalshi Inc. at 6.26%, Deel, Inc. at 4.96%, Stripe, Inc. at 4.19%, Payward, Inc. (Kraken) at 4.16%, Vast Data Ltd. at 4.14%, Databricks, Inc. at 3.45%, Tether Holdings, S.A. de C.V. at 3.31%, and Colossal Biosciences Inc. at 3.31%. Their combined weight means the fund’s 18 holdings are heavily front‑loaded, with the top 10 making up about 60.92% of the portfolio.

That breakdown comes to roughly 29% in aerospace and defense, 25% in AI, 26% in financial technology, and 20% in software and other tech. This structure shows the fund is aimed at long‑term growth themes rather than short‑term trading ideas.

It has also been active out of the gate in terms of trading. Their average monthly volume is about 401,817 shares. Powerlaw’s share price was around $17.85 as of June 8, with a move of roughly –27.26% over the past five trading days.

SpaceX IPO Sets the Stage

SpaceX is the clear centerpiece of Powerlaw Corp’s portfolio. The company is scheduled to go public on Nasdaq on June 12 under the ticker SPCX. It is aiming to raise around $80 billion at a valuation in the $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion range, which would make it the biggest IPO ever.

At an estimated price near $135 per share, that works out to roughly $1.77 trillion in market value. Many investors already argue that figure looks low as Starlink's subscriber ramp and Falcon 9/Starship advancements drive revenue while cutting costs through reusability.

This IPO is a big deal for PWRL holders. It turns a large, hard‑to‑value private stake into a liquid, market‑priced position and could trigger a sharp re‑rating of the fund if the stock trades well. This pre-IPO window has drawn significant interest, underscoring the hype around Elon Musk's venture.

However, SpaceX faces hurdles such as being blocked from early S&P 500 Index ($SPX) inclusion, which limits immediate index fund buying pressure upon listing.

All of that matters a lot for PWRL because the fund owns the pre‑IPO name that is likely to set the standard.

Conclusion

PWRL boils down to a high-risk, high-reward way to bet on SpaceX and a tight cluster of big late-stage tech names. SpaceX prices its IPO well and trades strongly. PWRL shares are more likely to trend higher over time, even if the ride is rough. If the market reaction disappoints or sentiment sours, PWRL can just as easily slip lower and trade at a discount to its assets. Overall, the setup is bullish, but only for investors who can handle serious volatility.