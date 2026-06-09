Is MSCI Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $43.9 billion , MSCI Inc. ( MSCI ) is a global provider of research-based data, analytics, and indexes that support investment decision-making across financial markets. The company offers products and services across several segments, including Index, Analytics, Sustainability and Climate, and Private Assets, helping investors with benchmarking, risk management, portfolio construction, and ESG analysis.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and MSCI fits this criterion perfectly. MSCI serves institutional investors worldwide with technology-driven insights and investment tools.

Shares of the New York-based company have declined 5.9% from its 52-week high of $644.68 . MSCI’s shares have risen 7.5% over the past three months, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 9.9% increase over the same time frame.

MSCI stock has gained 5.8% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX’s 9.1% rise. In the longer term, shares of the company have returned 8.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 24.3% surge of the SPX over the same time frame.

However, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early April.

Shares of MSCI rose 5.4% on Apr. 21 after the company reported Q1 2026 results that beat expectations , with adjusted EPS of $4.55 and revenue of $850.8 million. The strong performance was driven by record asset-based-fee run rate and robust recurring net-new subscription sales, with recurring subscription revenue increasing to $600.2 million and asset-based fees rising to $224.5 million.

Investor confidence was further supported by adjusted EBITDA of $504.7 million, exceeding the estimate, alongside management's reaffirmation of its 2026 free cash flow guidance of $1.47 billion - $1.53 billion and strong sales momentum across its Index and Analytics businesses.

In comparison, MSCI stock has outperformed its rival, S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ). SPGI stock has decreased 18.3% over the past 52 weeks and 19.5% on a YTD basis.