Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Fortinet's Stock Performance Compared to Other Cybersecurity Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions. Valued at $106 billion by market cap, the company offers network security appliances, software, and subscription services. Fortinet systems integrate the industry's broadest suite of security technologies, including firewall, VPN, antivirus, intrusion prevention (IPS), web filtering, antispam, and traffic shaping.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and FTNT perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. Fortinet's competitive strengths include its unified Security Fabric Platform, broad portfolio of security solutions, strong performance and reliability, AI-driven security operations, global reach and support, competitive pricing, and strong R&D investments. Its partner ecosystem and partnerships with major cloud providers further enhance its position.

Despite its notable strength, FTNT slipped 3.6% from its 52-week high of $150.07, achieved on Jun. 4. Over the past three months, FTNT stock has gained 71.4%, outperforming the Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF’s (PSWD24.4% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of FTNT rose 82.2% on a YTD basis and climbed 39.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming PSWD’s YTD gains of 17.3% and 8.5% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, FTNT has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late January, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average since late April, with slight fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

Fortinet’s outperformance was fueled by the FortiOS 8.0 launch, bringing AI-driven security, next-gen SASE, and quantum-safe protection. Automation via FortiAI is cutting response times, while demand is rising for sovereign SASE amid AI and geopolitical risks. Bundled SD-WAN and SASE offerings are driving upsells, and expanded inventory is supporting the positive outlook.

On May 6, FTNT reported its Q1 results, and its shares skyrocketed 20% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.82 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.61. The company’s revenue was $1.9 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.7 billion. Fortinet expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.10 to $3.16, and revenue ranging from $7.7 billion to $7.9 billion.

In the competitive arena of software - infrastructure, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) has lagged behind FTNT, showing resilience with a 47.7% uptick on a YTD basis and 38% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on FTNT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 43 analysts covering it. While FTNT currently trades above its mean price target of $108.11, the Street-high price target of $150 suggests a 3.7% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FTNT 145.67 +0.99 +0.68%
Fortinet Inc
PSWD 38.75 -0.03 -0.08%
Xt Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF
PANW 269.02 -3.03 -1.11%
Palo Alto Networks

Most Popular News

3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 1
The Dow's Split Personality: Why Some Winners Soar While Others Drag Down the Dow
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
SpaceX IPO, CPI Report and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Options trading by One Photo via Shutterstock 3
Barchart’s Expert Stock Screener Explains Everything You Need to Know About Options Trading
Netflix Inc_ on ipad by- bmcent1 via iStock 4
Netflix’s Underperforming Stock Needs a New Story. It Can’t Be AI.
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Tumble on Tech Weakness and Fed Rate Hike Speculation
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.