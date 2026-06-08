Digital Realty Trust Stock: Is DLR Underperforming the Real Estate Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $65.6 billion, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in data centers. The Dallas, Texas-based company owns, develops, and operates carrier-neutral data centers that provide colocation, interconnection, and cloud connectivity solutions for enterprises, cloud providers, telecommunications companies, and technology firms worldwide.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DLR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty REITs industry. Digital Realty is widely regarded as one of the world's largest data center REITs and a key beneficiary of the growing demand for AI-ready infrastructure.

However, this REIT is currently trading 10.3% below its 52-week high of $208.14, reached on Apr. 24. Shares of DLR have rallied 3.9% over the past three months, outperforming the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 3.1% fall over the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DLR are up 20.7%, compared to the ETF’s 10.8% rally. In the longer term, however, DLR has soared 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLRE’s 7% uptick over the same time frame.

DLR has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February but has recently dipped below its 50-day moving average.

On May 18, Digital Realty announced the opening of BCN1, its first data center in Barcelona, located in the Sant Adrià de Besòs innovation district. The new facility strengthens the company's presence in Southern Europe and supports growing demand for AI and cloud computing infrastructure, while further establishing Barcelona as a key digital connectivity hub in the Mediterranean region.

DLR has underperformed its rival, Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), which gained 18.8% over the past 52 weeks and 41.1% in 2026

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 33 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $216.43 suggests an 15.9% premium to its current price levels.