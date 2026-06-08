Is Prudential Financial Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential Financial, Inc. ( PRU ) provides financial products and services in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $36.3 billion , the company operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” PRU fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the life insurance industry.

Despite its strength, PRU stock slipped 12.6% from its 52-week high of $119.76 , reached on Jan. 8. The stock is up 5.5% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.1% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, PRU has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has grown marginally over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 24.3% returns over the same time frame.

PRU has been trading above its 200-day moving average since the last trading session and also above its 50-day moving average since the end of April.

On May 5, PRU stock rose 2.7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $15.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.61, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.

When stacked against its peer, MetLife, Inc. ( MET ), PRU has underperformed. Over the past year, MET stock has grown 7.6% .