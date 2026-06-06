Bloom Energy Stock Is Surging. Its CEO Said These Magic Words.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) massive stock rally just got another major boost from management. After shares skyrocketed on surging investor enthusiasm around artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and power infrastructure, CEO K. R. Sridhar delivered an encouraging statement: Bloom Energy does not need to issue more stock to fund its expansion . In a market where many fast-growing companies dilute shareholders to chase booming demand, that statement landed like fuel for investors already betting Bloom could become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI electricity boom.

Bloom Energy has become one of the market’s hottest AI infrastructure trades as hyperscalers scramble for reliable power sources that can be deployed faster than traditional grid upgrades. The company’s fuel-cell systems are increasingly being viewed as a potential solution to the growing electricity bottleneck facing AI data centers, helping drive a staggering surge in Bloom’s valuation over the past year.

That combination of explosive AI demand, improving financial flexibility, and a CEO signaling confidence in the balance sheet is helping turn Bloom Energy from a speculative clean-energy play into one of the market’s most closely watched AI power infrastructure stocks.

About Bloom Energy Stock

Bloom Energy is a clean-energy and power infrastructure company headquartered in San Jose, California, that develops solid oxide fuel-cell systems designed to provide reliable on-site electricity for businesses, utilities, and increasingly AI-focused data centers. The company’s Bloom Energy Servers generate power using natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen, positioning Bloom as a potential beneficiary of the rapidly growing electricity demands tied to AI infrastructure. After a massive rally driven by AI-related enthusiasm and data-center power shortages, Bloom Energy’s market cap has surged to $81.7 billion.

Bloom Energy stock has delivered one of the most extraordinary rallies in the market over the past year as investors aggressively repositioned the company as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom. Shares of the fuel-cell and distributed power company have surged 1,274.4% over the past 52 weeks and are up 220.31% year-to-date(YTD), dramatically outperforming both the broader market and most clean-energy peers. The rally has been fueled by growing expectations that Bloom’s solid oxide fuel-cell technology could help solve the massive electricity shortages facing AI data centers.

Investor enthusiasm intensified even further on June 2, when Bloom Energy shares jumped as much as 10.73% intraday after management signaled confidence that the company would not need to issue additional stock to fund future growth.

Sridhar expects Bloom to recover the cost of building new manufacturing capacity within six months through sales, allowing the company to fund expansion internally. Investor enthusiasm was further boosted by a major agreement to supply up to 2.8 gigawatts of fuel-cell power to Oracle data centers.

The stock is 13.6% down from its 52-week high reached on $322.83 on May 22 . This marks a stunning turnaround for a company that traded around $20 less than a year ago.

The stock is trading at a premium valuation compared to industry peers at 209.47 times forward earnings.

Blockbuster Q1 Results

Bloom Energy delivered solid first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, as the company rapidly emerged as one of Wall Street’s biggest beneficiaries of the AI-driven power infrastructure boom. Revenue surged 130.4% year-over-year (YOY) to a record $751.1 million , compared to $326 million in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by explosive growth in product sales tied to accelerating demand for on-site power solutions for data centers and digital infrastructure. Product revenue alone soared more than 208.4% YOY to $653.3 million.

Profitability improved dramatically across nearly every major metric. Bloom reported non-GAAP EPS jumped to $0.44 from just $0.03 a year earlier, crushing analyst expectations. Adjusted EBITDA skyrocketed to $143 million from $25.2 million in the prior-year quarter, while non-GAAP operating income surged to $129.7 million from $13.2 million. Gross margin also improved meaningfully, with non-GAAP gross margin expanding to 31.5% from 28.7% a year ago.

Perhaps most importantly, Bloom Energy sharply raised its full-year 2026 guidance following the strong quarter. The company now expects full-year revenue between $3.4 billion and $3.8 billion, and adjusted EPS guidance in a range of $1.85 to $2.25. Management further projected non-GAAP operating income of $600 million to $750 million and non-GAAP gross margin of 34% for the year, signaling confidence that the AI infrastructure buildout is creating a sustained multiyear growth opportunity for the company.

Analysts predict EPS to be $1.31 for fiscal 2026 , up 718.8% YOY, before surging by another 165.7% annually to $3.48 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Bloom Energy Stock?

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Bloom Energy to $295 from $179 while reiterating an “Outperform” rating after the company delivered record first-quarter 2026 results that beat expectations on both revenue and profitability. The firm highlighted Bloom’s raised full-year guidance, accelerating demand from hyperscalers seeking reliable power solutions for AI infrastructure, and growing investor focus on “speed to power” amid shortages.

On the other hand, Barclays raised its price target on Bloom Energy last month to $254 from $177 but maintained an “Equal Weight” rating after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

Overall, BE has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 13 analysts are on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating, and one recommends “Strong Sell.”

While the stock has surged past its average analyst price target of $253.50, the Street-high target price of $335 suggests that the stock could rally 19%.