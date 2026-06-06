Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

AutoZone Stock: Is AZO Underperforming the Consumer Discretionary Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Autozone Inc_ big rig by- DakotaSmith via iStock
Autozone Inc_ big rig by- DakotaSmith via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $50.8 billion, AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company provides an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light-duty trucks. Its comprehensive inventory includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, routine maintenance items, and accessories, as well as select non-automotive products tailored for both do-it-yourself consumers and professional mechanics. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and AZO fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the auto parts industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its massive retail footprint and its highly sophisticated, multi-tiered hub-and-spoke distribution network.

Despite its notable strength, this auto parts retailer has dipped 29% from its 52-week high of $4,388.11, reached on Sep. 11, 2025. Shares of AZO have declined 16.7% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY1.5% downtick during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, AZO has fallen 16.3% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging XLY's 9.7% uptick over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of AZO are down 8.1%, compared to XLY’s 3.8% drop. 

To confirm its bearish trend, AZO has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early December, with slight fluctuations and has remained below its 50-day moving average since mid-March, with minor fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On May 26, AZO shares declined nearly 9% after the company posted its Q3 2026 results, driven by investor concern over a slight top-line miss. The company's quarterly revenue rose 8.4% year over year to $4.84 billion, but missed the $4.87 billion consensus estimate. Despite the revenue shortfall, AutoZone delivered a resilient bottom-line performance. Its operating profit grew roughly 6.5% year over year, and earnings per share reached $38.07, significantly outperforming Wall Street's projection of $36.17. Ultimately, this sharp market reaction appears to be a standard valuation reset for AZO stock, offering patient, long-term investors a highly attractive entry point into a historically strong business. 

AZO has also underperformed its rival, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY), which dropped 1.2% over the past 52 weeks and 1% on a YTD basis.  

Despite AZO’s recent underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $3,989.13 suggests a 28% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 114.86 -2.40 -2.05%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
ORLY 90.33 +1.93 +2.18%
O'Reilly Automotive
AZO 3,116.43 +34.49 +1.12%
Autozone

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Has Micron Stock Peaked Here? Its Future Valuation Metric May Surprise the Market
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as Broadcom Sinks on Disappointing AI Chip Sales Forecast
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 3
The VOO ETF Just Hit $1 Trillion in AUM. That’s a Terrifying Warning on ‘Terminal’ Index Concentration and the Risk of a $100 Million Loss.
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock 4
Altria and Philip Morris Are Both Dividend Giants, But Barchart Data Shows 1 Stock Is a Much Stronger Buy Here
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 5
UnitedHealth Just Raised Its Dividend 5%. Why You Should Buy UNH Stock Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.