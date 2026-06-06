AutoZone Stock: Is AZO Underperforming the Consumer Discretionary Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $50.8 billion , AutoZone, Inc. ( AZO ) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company provides an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light-duty trucks. Its comprehensive inventory includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, routine maintenance items, and accessories, as well as select non-automotive products tailored for both do-it-yourself consumers and professional mechanics.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and AZO fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the auto parts industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its massive retail footprint and its highly sophisticated, multi-tiered hub-and-spoke distribution network.

Despite its notable strength, this auto parts retailer has dipped 29% from its 52-week high of $4,388.11 , reached on Sep. 11, 2025. Shares of AZO have declined 16.7% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 1.5% downtick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, AZO has fallen 16.3% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging XLY's 9.7% uptick over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of AZO are down 8.1%, compared to XLY’s 3.8% drop.

To confirm its bearish trend, AZO has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early December, with slight fluctuations and has remained below its 50-day moving average since mid-March, with minor fluctuations.

On May 26, AZO shares declined nearly 9% after the company posted its Q3 2026 results, driven by investor concern over a slight top-line miss. The company's quarterly revenue rose 8.4% year over year to $4.84 billion, but missed the $4.87 billion consensus estimate. Despite the revenue shortfall, AutoZone delivered a resilient bottom-line performance. Its operating profit grew roughly 6.5% year over year, and earnings per share reached $38.07, significantly outperforming Wall Street's projection of $36.17. Ultimately, this sharp market reaction appears to be a standard valuation reset for AZO stock, offering patient, long-term investors a highly attractive entry point into a historically strong business.

AZO has also underperformed its rival, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ), which dropped 1.2% over the past 52 weeks and 1% on a YTD basis.