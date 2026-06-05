Cotton Slipping Lower on Friday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 70 to 86 points in most front months on Friday. The US dollar index is up $0.618 at $100.00. Crude oil losses of $3.01 continue to add pressure.

USDA’s Export Sales data has 11.33 million RB of cotton export business, down just 1% from the same week last year. That is 101% of the USDA export projection and 8 percentage points behind normal. Shipments are 79% of that estimate at 8.883 million RB, near the 80% average pace.

The Seam reported sales on 475 bales on June 4 at an average of 70.29 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on Thursday at 87.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 4,592 on 6/4 with the certified stocks level at 250,429 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 29 points on Thursday at 63.20 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 74.03, down 86 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 77.75, down 74 points,