Is Valero Energy Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is one of the world's largest independent petroleum refiners and a leading producer of renewable transportation fuels. Headquartered in San Antonio, the company manufactures and markets gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, ethanol, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), asphalt, and petrochemical products across North America and international markets. Valued at a

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," and Valero Energy, with a market cap of $76.9 billion, fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the energy sector. Valero's biggest strength is its position as the world's largest independent refiner, combined with one of North America's largest renewable fuel platforms, allowing it to generate earnings from both conventional petroleum products and the growing low-carbon fuels market.

Valero shares have been on a remarkable run, currently hovering around their 52-week high of $265.61 achieved on June 3. Shares of Valero rose 14.7% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 17.6 rise over the same time frame.

However, the longer-term picture has been far more impressive. VLO stock has rallied 59% on a YTD basis and 104.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing NASX’s 15.4% climb in 2026 and 37.9% rise over the past year.

Reinforcing this strong momentum, the stock has traded above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages for most of the past year, a technical signal that underscores sustained bullish investor sentiment.

On May 27, shares of Valero Energy fell more than 1% as energy stocks came under pressure following a sharp decline in crude oil prices. WTI crude dropped over 3% to a five-week low, weighing on sentiment across the energy sector and triggering broad-based selling in oil-related stocks.

Valero Energy's competitor, PBF Energy, Inc. (PBF), has gained 57.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind VLO. But PBF’s 138.4% rise over the past 52 weeks outpaces Valero’s gains over the same time frame.

Wall Street remains reasonably bullish on VLO's prospects. The company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts covering the stock. The mean target of $263.39 suggests a 1.8% premium from current price levels.