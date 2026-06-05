Aflac Stock: Is AFL Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a leading provider of supplemental health and life insurance products, serving millions of policyholders in the United States and Japan. Valued at a market cap of $61.7 billion, Aflac offers policies that provide cash benefits to policyholders for expenses associated with accidents, cancer treatments, critical illnesses, hospital stays, and other health-related events that may not be fully covered by primary insurance plans.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," and Aflac fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the life insurance industry.

Shares of Aflac are just 3.8% down from its 52-week high of $119.81, achieved on May 19. They have gained 2.5% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 1.3% rise over the same time frame.

In the longer term, AFL stock posted a 33.5% YTD gain compared to XLF’s 4.7% dip. Besides, over the past 52 weeks, it has seen a 44% surge, outpacing XLF’s 2.8% return.

AFL has mostly traded over the 200-day moving average since August last year and above its 50-day moving average since early April, indicating a long-term bullish trend.

Aflac has outperformed the broader market over the past year due to its resilient earnings growth, strong capital returns, and defensive business model. The insurer benefited from solid premium growth in both its U.S. and Japanese operations, improving investment income driven by higher interest rates, and disciplined expense management, which supported profitability despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Moreover, the company has a long track record of returning capital to investors, and its strong balance sheet and cash generation have reinforced confidence in its ability to sustain these returns.

Aflac’s rival, MetLife, Inc. (MET), trails AFL. Shares of MetLife are up 5.7% on a YTD basis and 5.9% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite strong price momentum, analysts remain cautious, adopting a neutral stance on AFL's outlook. It has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 16 analysts covering it, and the stock currently trades above the mean price target of $112.43.