Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

AVGO Stock Alert: Why Broadcom Is Leading Chip Stocks Lower Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock

Broadcom (AVGO) stock tumbled on Thursday even though the semiconductor behemoth reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. 

Investors are responding primarily to a slight miss on revenue that printed at $22.19 billion. 

Moreover, management didn’t present a new catalyst or reveal a fresh marquee AI customer, which further disappointed a demanding market that had been expecting blowout numbers and exciting announcements from AVGO. 

Despite the post-earnings pullback, however, Broadcom stock remains a solid investment for 2026, still up a remarkable 40% versus its year-to-date low. 

www.barchart.com

Why Chip Stocks Sold Off After Broadcom Earnings

Broadcom is a structural bellwether for the semiconductor sector; its mixed commentary, therefore, sent shockwaves through the entire chip complex. 

On the earnings call, the Nasdaq-listed firm didn’t raise its AI semiconductor sales forecast (2026), making investors question its stretched forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of roughly 48x. 

In Q2, AVGO’s artificial intelligence chip sales increased 143% on a year-over-year basis to $10.8 billion. 

But the mix heavily favored custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) over standard silicon, and since ASICs aren’t as profitable as generic hardware, management hinted at near-term pressure on margins, which spooked investors. 

This margin anxiety quickly translated into sector-wide selling, dragging the likes of Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), Micron (MU), Arm (ARM), Marvell (MRVL), and others down with it, as investors feared that the hyper-profitable phase of the AI infrastructure buildout is now normalizing. 

Should You Buy the Dip in AVGO Shares Today?

For long-term investors, the post-earnings weakness in Broadcom shares is an opportunity to buy, says Jefferies’ senior analyst Blayne Curtis. 

In a research note dated June 4, Curtis raised his price target on AVGO to $550, indicating potential upside of a whopping 31% from current levels. 

According to him, while ASIC mix-shifts pressure metrics in the near-term, operating margins are positioned to expand dramatically as custom silicon programs for major hyperscalers — specifically Meta (META) and OpenAI — begin to ramp heavily next year. 

Broadcom’s secular dominance in AI networking and a 0.62% dividend yield make today’s dip worth buying, the Jefferies analyst concluded. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Broadcom

While not as bullish as Jefferies, other Wall Street firms haven’t thrown in the towel on Broadcom either. 

The consensus rating on AVGO shares sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price objective of nearly $485, indicating potential for a 15% rally from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 218.66 +3.91 +1.82%
Nvidia Corp
META 627.57 +4.59 +0.74%
META Platforms Inc
AVGO 418.91 -60.32 -12.59%
Broadcom Ltd
AMD 523.20 -19.32 -3.56%
Adv Micro Devices
MU 996.00 -83.57 -7.74%
Micron Technology
ARM 393.44 -18.39 -4.47%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
MRVL 316.43 +14.78 +4.90%
Marvell Technology Inc

Most Popular News

Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Just Unveiled the New AMD Helios Platform. What That Means for SMCI Stock.
A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 2
Honeywell Stock Is Likely to Reward Shareholders Following Quantinuum IPO, Split
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
I Predicted the ‘Couch Problem’ Meant Tesla’s Optimus Was Doomed to Fail. Focusing on Factory Labor Flips My TSLA Stock Thesis on Its Head.
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Muted as Fresh U.S.-Iran Hostilities Lift Oil and Bond Yields, ADP Jobs Report and Broadcom Earnings on Tap
Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock 5
Wall Street Is Cheering Broadcom Stock. It Wants to Supercharge the Smart Home Industry.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.