Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

FedEx Stock: Is FDX Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Fedex Corp cargo planes-by Teka77 via iStock
Fedex Corp cargo planes-by Teka77 via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $77.4 billion, FedEx Corporation (FDX) provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company offers an extensive portfolio of integrated logistics solutions utilizing a highly connected global air-and-ground network. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and FDX fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the integrated freight & logistics industry. The company provides high-precision tracking, predictive disruption routing, and specialized cold chain solutions for high-value industries like healthcare, aerospace, and electronics. 

This freight & logistics company is currently trading 3.3% below its 52-week high of $341.14, reached on Jun. 1. Shares of FDX have gained 7.7% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLImarginal downtick during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of FDX are up 43.6%, compared to XLI’s 13.4% increase. In the longer term, FDX has soared 89.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLI's 22.3% uptick over the same time period. 

To confirm its recent bearish trend, FDX has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late May. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since mid-October 2025. 

www.barchart.com

On May 13, FedEx revealed that its Board of Directors had formally approved the planned spin-off of its freight division, FedEx Freight. Under the transaction terms, FedEx shareholders on record as of May 15, 2026, will receive a pro rata distribution equal to 80.1% of the outstanding shares of the newly created FedEx Freight Holding Company, Inc.

Following the separation, FedEx Freight is set to operate as an independent publicly traded company, with its shares expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "FDXF" on June 1, 2026. According to management, the separation is designed to give both businesses greater strategic flexibility, allowing each to focus on its core operations and pursue long-term growth opportunities more effectively.

The announcement initially weighed on investor sentiment, sending FedEx shares down 1.8% as the market digested the details of the transaction. However, confidence quickly returned, and the stock gained 2.8% in the next trading session as investors welcomed the potential for improved operational focus and enhanced shareholder value resulting from the spin-off.

In the competitive integrated freight & logistics industry, FDX has notably outpaced its rival United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), which surged 11.4% over the past 52 weeks and 10.7% on a YTD basis.  

Given FDX’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 27 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $394.25 suggests an 18.8% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 176.16 +2.11 +1.21%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
UPS 110.22 +1.55 +1.43%
United Parcel Service
FDX 328.00 +3.54 +1.09%
Fedex Corp

Most Popular News

Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Just Unveiled the New AMD Helios Platform. What That Means for SMCI Stock.
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
I Predicted the ‘Couch Problem’ Meant Tesla’s Optimus Was Doomed to Fail. Focusing on Factory Labor Flips My TSLA Stock Thesis on Its Head.
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Muted as Fresh U.S.-Iran Hostilities Lift Oil and Bond Yields, ADP Jobs Report and Broadcom Earnings on Tap
A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 4
Honeywell Stock Is Likely to Reward Shareholders Following Quantinuum IPO, Split
Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock 5
Wall Street Is Cheering Broadcom Stock. It Wants to Supercharge the Smart Home Industry.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.