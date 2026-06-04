FedEx Stock: Is FDX Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $77.4 billion , FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company offers an extensive portfolio of integrated logistics solutions utilizing a highly connected global air-and-ground network.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and FDX fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the integrated freight & logistics industry. The company provides high-precision tracking, predictive disruption routing, and specialized cold chain solutions for high-value industries like healthcare, aerospace, and electronics.

This freight & logistics company is currently trading 3.3% below its 52-week high of $341.14 , reached on Jun. 1. Shares of FDX have gained 7.7% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) marginal downtick during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of FDX are up 43.6%, compared to XLI’s 13.4% increase. In the longer term, FDX has soared 89.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLI's 22.3% uptick over the same time period.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, FDX has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late May. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since mid-October 2025.

On May 13, FedEx revealed that its Board of Directors had formally approved the planned spin-off of its freight division, FedEx Freight . Under the transaction terms, FedEx shareholders on record as of May 15, 2026, will receive a pro rata distribution equal to 80.1% of the outstanding shares of the newly created FedEx Freight Holding Company, Inc.

Following the separation, FedEx Freight is set to operate as an independent publicly traded company, with its shares expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "FDXF" on June 1, 2026. According to management, the separation is designed to give both businesses greater strategic flexibility, allowing each to focus on its core operations and pursue long-term growth opportunities more effectively.

The announcement initially weighed on investor sentiment, sending FedEx shares down 1.8% as the market digested the details of the transaction. However, confidence quickly returned, and the stock gained 2.8% in the next trading session as investors welcomed the potential for improved operational focus and enhanced shareholder value resulting from the spin-off.

In the competitive integrated freight & logistics industry, FDX has notably outpaced its rival United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ), which surged 11.4% over the past 52 weeks and 10.7% on a YTD basis.