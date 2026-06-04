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Cotton Facing Midday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 185 to 199 point losses on Thursday. The US dollar index is down $0.160 at $99.345. Crude Oil is back down $3.73 lower to $92.29.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 185,268 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/28. That was a 7-week high. There was also 77,145 RB in new crop sales in that week, a 3-week low. Shipments were tallied at 268,799 RB, a 14-week low. 

The Seam reported sales on 3,194 bales on 6/3 at an average of 73.38 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 70 points on June 3 at 87.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 11,571 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 255,021 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points last week at 63.49 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 74.74, down 199 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 78.55, down 196 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 79.85, down 187 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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