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Uber Stock Alert: What to Know As Uber Slashes People Team by 23%

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Uber Technologies Inc logo-by jetcityimage via iStock
Uber Technologies Inc logo-by jetcityimage via iStock

San Francisco-headquartered Uber Technologies (UBER) is trimming about 23% of its People and Places division, the department responsible for human resources, recruitment, workplace facilities, and corporate culture initiatives. 

The layoffs affect less than 1% of the company’s total global workforce of about 34,000 employees, with senior-level positions accounting for a disproportionately large share of the eliminated roles. 

UBER shares have been a disappointing investment in 2026, currently down about 20% versus their year-to-date high. 

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What These Layoffs Mean for UBER Stock

The announced restructuring is being led by Jill Hazelbaker, who was promoted to president and chief corporate affairs officer just three weeks before the announcement. 

She characterized the division as having become overly complex with overlapping responsibilities and unclear ownership, stating her goal is to build a more streamlined and “operationally excellent” organization.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi supported the decision, framing the changes as necessary to maximize the effectiveness of the People team. 

In short, the layoffs signal a disciplined shift toward leaner operations and cost efficiency that Wall Street tends to reward. 

Eliminating redundant senior roles — which carry heavier compensation costs — stands to improve the margin profile, giving UBER stock a credible catalyst for re-rating higher from recent oversold levels. 

Are These AI-Driven Job Cuts?

UBER explicitly said artificial intelligence (AI) didn’t drive this round of job cuts, distinguishing itself from many other companies that have cited AI as a primary reason for workforce reduction in 2026. 

However, the firm’s broader relationship with AI remains complex and financially significant. Uber burned through its entire 2026 AI coding budget within just four months, prompting management to institute tiered spending caps of $1,500 per month per tool on agentic AI software. 

AI coding assistants have reached as much as 95% monthly adoption among UBER’s engineering workforce, and about 10% of the company’s code is now AI-generated, leading management to indicate it will moderate hiring relative to original plans due to internal AI productivity benefits.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing UBER Shares

The layoffs arrive against a backdrop of strong operational performance. Uber posted $53.7 billion in gross bookings for its fiscal Q1 — up a solid 25% year-over-year — with revenue reaching $13.2 billion. 

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 exceeded analyst expectations as well, with management guiding for Q2 EPS in the range of $0.78 to $0.82. 

And while Uber stock is currently trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages (MAs), indicating broader technical weakness, Wall Street analysts maintain a constructive outlook. 

The consensus rating remains a “Moderate Buy,” with an average price objective of nearly $107, implying significant upside potential from current levels. 

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This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UBER 73.14 +1.45 +2.02%
UBER Technologies Inc

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